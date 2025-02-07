Where to Watch the Super Bowl Around DC

If you’re looking to hit the town on Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, check out these places with specials and screens:

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

This Shirlington beer spot will offer a four-person dinner spread, available for both dine-in and takeout, for $110 on Sunday night. It comes with mac’ and cheese bites, loaded nachos, and a 25-piece order of chicken fingers or wings. Dessert, in the form of football-shaped, vanilla-cream-filled doughnuts or house-baked cookies, is also included. Wash it all down with $15 pitchers of Astro Kolsch.

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE; 1201 Half St., SE; 2429 Mandeville Ln., Alexandria

If you’re as excited for the Puppy Bowl as you are for the Super Bowl, head to Atlas’s Ivy City location for a watch party from 2 to 5 PM. For every draft purchased, $1 will go to the Humane Rescue Alliance. Then, head to the Alexandria or Navy Yard location for a sound-on Super Bowl watch party.

1620 I St., NW

This Downtown DC pub is the bar of choice for Kansas City Chiefs fans. On Sunday, expect beer towers starting at $38 and vodka-based “Kelce Cocktails” for $8.50.

2127 I St., NW

At this brand-new Foggy Bottom cantina, watch the game on multiple televisions—and a projector—while sipping on hal-price drafts and well drinks.

520 Mill St., NE, Vienna; 2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax

Vienna’s Caboose Tavern and Fairfax’s Caboose Commons will both be screening the Super Bowl, with eight total screens across the two locations.

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Show up at this Bethesda hangout and catch the game playing across more than 40 screens.

1901 C St., SE

At the Hill East location of this popular Irish pub, $50 will get you all-you-can-drink drafts and select wines from 5:30 until game’s end. Also find its excellent wings and some whiskey-and-shot deals. Lock down a ticket here.

919 U St., NW

For $6 house margaritas, $4 lemon drops, and three tacos for $10, head to U Street Mexican restaurant El Rey. Plus, if you can correctly guess the halftime score before kickoff, you’ll win a free margarita pitcher.

1309 Fifth St., NE

Stay toasty and watch the Super Bowl inside this Union Market rooftop bar‘s heated dome, where your $10 ticket also buys you your first drink.

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

This Dupont institution boasts ample seating, plenty of screens, and cheap beer.

1221 Van St., SE

You won’t miss a second of the big game with 22 screens across Mission’s two-level restaurant/bar. Choose specials like $6 Miller Lites, $6.50 “Super Bowl shots,” and $10 nachos.

11820 Trade St., North Bethesda

On game day, this Pike & Rose tavern will offer $6 select drafts, $7 cocktails, and $8 wines, plus its menu of burgers and bar snacks.

801 E St., NW

This Penn Quarter sports bar will have extra seating, wing platters, and first-come tables.

7581 Colshire Dr., McLean

Take in the big game on 155-inch television screens while throwing back themed jello shots at this Tysons hangout. Win the contest for “best Chiefs or Eagles fan,” or the “best football couple,” and receive a $50 Shipgarten gift card. Reserve your free ticket here.

1314 U St., NW

With a 25-foot media wall with over 12 screens, $2 beer bottles, and $5 shots from 4 to 6 PM, Sports & Social’s Big Game Bash is sure to be lively. Make a reservation here.

3333 Georgia Ave., NW

This Park View beer garden will feature sound-on television screens inside and outside, plus $5 brews all night.

1400 14th St., NW

DC’s newest golf simulation and game bar will show the game on two sound-on projection screens. Domestic buckets will go for $30, and you’ll get 15 percent off any pizza.

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

This Arlington Eagles bar will stream the game on giant screens. Feast on ribs and cheesesteak egg rolls, or take advantage of discounted beer and bucket deals.

901 U St., NW

Pull up to this U Street hangout for $32 Bud Light draft towers, $12 nachos, and $10 smoked wings. Late-night happy hour specials, like $5 drafts and $8 frozen drinks, will be available from 9 PM until close.