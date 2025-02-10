The Georgetown prof looks at Black DC athletes and musicians who pushed for equality–Duke Ellington, John Thompson, and more.
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
DC Culture Roundup: Book, Podcast, Album, and TV Recommendations
A TV show about food, a podcast about music, and more.
Maurice Jackson, Rhythms of Resistance and Resilience
The Georgetown prof looks at Black DC athletes and musicians who pushed for equality–Duke Ellington, John Thompson, and more.
Signature Dish
WETA’s show about local restaurants recently launched its third season. Host Seth Tillman brings viewers behind the scenes to see how notable chefs do their thing.
DC Rock History
Cohosted by the singer of Broke Royals, this illuminating podcast examines some of our area’s key old albums. Season one includes artists like Bo Diddley, Grin, and the Nighthawks.
Bartees Strange, Horror
The acclaimed local musician’s new album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray), which should bring him even more national attention.
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
