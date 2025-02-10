In the highly coveted Wootton School District, Wormald Homes is now unveiling stunning new, lock & go, elevator residences in North Potomac’s Grove community, centrally located in the I-270 technology and medical corridors of Montgomery County.

The pièce de resistance of the new home is the popular Four Seasons Retreat experience (brought to the Grove from Wormald’s sold-out Bethesda Quarry Springs community just 15 minutes south where similar homes sold into the mid $2 millions). This signature whole-level rooftop entertainment space features a covered roof terrace, a sky terrace, and a large central Loft space that opens up on two sides via tall cascading glass doors to create a seamless indoor/outdoor environment across the entire top level. Optional drop down screens can turn the room into a rooftop screened porch. According to Ken Wormald, a Partner with The Wormald Companies, “Our home owners absolutely love this space. It’s where many spend most of the time in the house, especially on beautiful days – makes a great entertainment space, and, for many, a work-from-home haven too!”

Another hallmark of Wormald’s design philosophy is to create grand Chef’s kitchens with large island work spaces, and high performance appliances including the coveted Bosch and Thermador brands. Unlike most townhomes on the market today, Wormald infuses many additional spaces into the design to raise the bar even further. Touring a Wormald home, you’ll appreciate things like covered front porches to keep your packages safe and a place for guests to stay out of the elements, covered Lanais off the main level, floor to ceiling glass-walled Studio Offices, tall black aluminum-clad windows, wide staircases, custom railing options, real stacked stone facades, a warm Ipe-inspired exterior on the tower elements, modern “light boxes” to define the windows, an industry leading water barrier system to protect your home, and high quality cementitious siding. Of course, in every Wormald at the Grove residence, you’ll find elegant Owner’s Suites with walk-in closets, spa baths, and every luxury appointment you would expect of a Wormald signature property.

This fully-amenitized community features a modern clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, walking and bike trails, ball fields, and parks. Within a 5-minute drive radius is Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Harris Teeter, Giant, Safeway, and some of the regions finest restaurants and entertainment venues. Three major airports are within easy access.

As part of the Wormald buying experience, customers will be able to work with a Wormald designer to appoint their luxury residences with their preferred specifications, selected at the Wormald Design Studio — a curated experience of colors, finishes, and styles as they begin their exciting journey of making their home uniquely theirs. Choices include flooring, tile, countertops, cabinetry, paint, and other nuances to make the new home’s interior truly stunning. As the Wormald Design Studio team says, “Great design doesn’t stop with great architecture – the most beautiful of homes have an orchestrated interior that ties into and complements the beauty of the exterior”.

Personal tours of the Amari model are available and scheduled daily. Customers may also stop by the Amari model 11-5 daily, located at 14946 Dispatch Street, North Potomac MD, 20850.

For more information, please call the Wormald at The Grove Information Center and Model Home at 301.691.8029.