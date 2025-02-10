National Gallery Nights Return This Spring

Starting Thursday, March 13, the National Gallery of Art’s Gallery Nights program will kick back off with three events over the course of the season. Guests who secure the highly-coveted tickets can expect after-hours access to the museum on event nights, as well as themed celebrations of the museum’s latest collections.

This spring, three different National Gallery Nights are on the schedule: “Revolutionary Women,” “Reduce, Reuse, Remix,” and “70s Disco Prom,” each from 6 to 9 PM. Each evening will include DJ sets, hands-on activities, and fireside chats, all free. Alcoholic beverages, light bites, and gelato will be available for purchase.

As a result of high demand, the National Gallery of Art will continue to use a lottery system to distribute tickets. Each Gallery Night has its own lottery—which opens a week before the event at 10 AM—and closes the following Thursday at noon. Whether or not you’re selected, you’ll find out on the Friday before each event.

You can access the lottery, and sign up for email reminders before each lottery goes live, here. A limited number of first-come, first-served tickets will also be available at the East Building entrance at 5:30 on the night of each event.

Want to know more about this season’s lineup? Keep reading for an overview of all three events—plus lottery specifics for each one.

Thursday, March 13: Revolutionary Women

Lottery opens: Monday, March 3 at 10 AM

Lottery closes: Thursday, March 6 at noon

Winners notified: Friday, March 7

“Revolutionary Women” will honor female artists throughout history, with a specific focus on the titular artist from upcoming exhibition “Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist.” Once you’re done exploring the exhibition and other on-theme, on-display art, you can experiment with your own printmaking art—all while listening to gospel music by The Legendary Ingramettes and a set by “Southern trap” specialist DJ Chan Don.

Thursday, April 10: Reduce, Reuse, Remix

Lottery opens: Monday, March 31 at 10 AM

Lottery closes: Thursday, April 3 at noon

Winners notified: Friday, April 4

The theme of this after-dark soirée is all about sustainability. Highlights will include a meet-and-greet with local environmentally-conscious artists, a walk-through work by upcycled-tire artist Chakaia Booker (the focal point of the exhibition “In the Tower“), and the chance to make your own art out of recyclable materials. The event is in partnership with DC’s Upcycle Creative Reuse Center, and will be accompanied by an abstract film and music from DJ-photographer Les Talusan.

Thursday, May 8: 70s Disco Prom

Lottery opens: Monday, April 28 at 10 AM

Lottery closes: Thursday, May 1 at noon

Winners announced: Friday, May 2

In the National Gallery’s East Building, which opened in 1978, celebrate the end of the Gallery Nights spring season with a decades-themed ball. Browse through the museum’s collection of 1970s art, participate in sparkly art-making sessions, and dance to a set by TV show “The Sound” alum DJ Farrah Flosscett. Disco attire is encouraged.