Romantic Hotel Specials for a Valentine’s Day Staycation Around DC

For a sweet staycation, these hotels are offering Valentine’s-themed specials with bottles of bubbly, boxes of chocolate, and beds strewn with roses. Continuing the celebration after the romantic holiday? Many of the deals are running throughout February.

625 First St., Alexandria

From February 13 to 17, this Alexandria hotel’s romance package includes a disposable camera to snap cute photos with your loved one as well as two complimentary cocktails and a late checkout at 1 PM. They’re also offering 10% off your stay for the entire month of February. Starts at $210 per night.

222 M St., NE

For all of February, lovebirds who book a week in advance of their stay can get the NoMa hotel’s Valentine’s package, which includes a bottle of bubbly, a treat from DC shop Arcay Chocolates, rose petals, and more. The package also includes late checkout at 1 PM. Starts at $419 per night.

1770 Euclid St., NW

This Adams Morgan hotel is offering 15% off your stay through February. Sweet add-ons include a basket with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries for $65 and a collection of assorted pastries for $28. Starts at $173 per night during Valentine’s Day weekend.

1330 Maryland Ave., SW

You’ll find rose petals on the bed and a bottle of champagne in your room when you book the hotel’s romance package. The special also includes an $100 nightly hotel credit that can be used for a spa session, a meal for two, or valet parking. Starts at $695 a night.

900 F St., NW

From February 14 to 17, this Art Deco hotel has a romance package that features a bottle of champagne and Valentine’s brunch specials. Late checkout at 1 PM is also available as part of the deal. Starts at $315 per night.

1001 14th St., NW

Guests who stay at least two nights during February will receive wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, and a $20 dining credit through a special offer. Starts at $119 per night.

1200 16th St., NW

Take advantage of the Valentine’s package and start your stay with valet parking and a bottle of champagne before dinner at the hotel’s restaurant. At the end of the evening, head back to your room to snuggle up with a movie together. The offer runs through February 28 and also includes 15% off the Deluxe Suite. Costs $1,880 per night.

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

From February 14 to 17, this Dupont Circle hotel is offering a romance package that includes a bottle of champagne, dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant, and late checkout at 2 PM. Starts at $315 per night.