Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Atul Kathuria, founder and CEO of OCT Consulting, a management and IT consulting firm.

Listed: $7,250,000.

Sold: $6,900,000.

Days on market: 7.

Bragging points: An 11,377-square-foot French country estate with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half baths, five fireplaces, a bar with a wine cellar, a gym, a loggia, and a four-car garage.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Huy Chi Trinh, an oral and maxillo­facial surgeon.

Listed: $4,650,000.

Sold: $4,400,000.

Days on market: 163.

Bragging points: A newly built house with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half baths, four fireplaces, a mudroom with a dog-washing station, and a three-car garage.

3

Where: Alexandria.

Bought by: Mark A. Grider, partner at Nelson Mullins and a former deputy associate attorney general.

Sold: $4,250,048.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: A custom-built 9,404-square-foot house with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths, an elevator, a splash pool, and a three-car garage.

DC

4

Where: Cleveland Park.

Bought by: Jamie B. Beaber, partner at Mayer Brown, and Leanna J. Beaber, a real-estate investor and president of the Clark Foundation.

Listed: $5,800,000.

Sold: $5,800,000.

Days on market: 1.

Bragging points: A 1908 Victorian house with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, three fire-places, and a back-yard pool.

5

Where: Kalorama.

Bought by: Former Washington Post publisher and CEO Donald Graham and US Agency for Global Media CEO Amanda Bennett.

Listed: $5,000,000.

Sold: $4,750,000.

Days on market: 13.

Bragging points: A 1900 end-unit townhouse with six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, two fireplaces, and a wine room.

Maryland

6

Where: Bethesda.

Bought by: Jessica Goldberg Falkowitz, product marketing director at the bio-tech company Freenome, and Oren Joshua Falkowitz, field chief security officer at Cloudflare, a cyber­security-­software company.

Listed: $3,999,000.

Sold: $3,999,000.

Days on market: 0.

Bragging points: A modern farmhouse-style home built in 2020, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a mudroom with a dog-washing station.

7

Where: Potomac.

Bought by: Margaret McGillivray, an orchestral and chamber horn musician.

Listed: $2,999,000.

Sold: $2,999,000.

Days on market: 3.

Bragging points:A 10,750-square-foot house built in 2007, with six bedrooms, six and a half baths, five fireplaces, a home theater, an in-law suite, and a four-car garage.

Sales information provided by Bright MLS.

This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.