Nestled along the Chester River, Napley Green Farm is an 850-acre waterfront estate steeped in history, natural beauty, and unparalleled recreational opportunities. Once owned by Eugene E. DuPont of the DuPont Chemical Company, this extraordinary property served as a premier hunting retreat and social gathering place for the DuPont family throughout the 20th century.

With approximately seven miles of pristine shoreline, the estate features fertile farmland, mature woodlands, and ecologically rich marshlands and ponds. At its heart stands a 5,600 sq. ft. southern-style home offering breathtaking water views, alongside a historic log home dating back to the 1600s, a caretaker’s house, a waterside pool, and a 280-foot private dock for boating, fishing, and water sports.

An ideal sporting and conservation retreat, Napley Green is located along the Chesapeake Bay’s migratory route, making it a prime destination for waterfowl, deer, and turkey hunting. And with no current conservation easements, this estate offers tremendous investment potential.

Less than two hours from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia, Napley Green seamlessly blends seclusion, history, and accessibility. Own a piece of Chesapeake Bay heritage—whether as a private retreat, sporting estate, or conservation investment, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Address: 22076 Napley Green Rd, Rock Hall, MD 21661

Contact:

Carol Snyder | Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

410-271-5448 (cell)

443-906-3848 (office)

Carol@snyderbradshaw.com

Billy Norris | Select Land & Homes

410-708-0956 (cell)

410-810-3900 (office)

bnorrisselect@gmail.com