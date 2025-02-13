Weddings

This Weeklong Wedding Blended the Couple’s Punjabi and Eritrean Cultures

The goal was a classic, elegant wedding full of tradition, family, and community.

Photographs by Nat Wongsaroj Photography

Ellen, a dentist from Zimbabwe, and Ameet, an IT Engineer from Clifton, Virginia, met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in DC. For their first date, they had dinner in Georgetown, then danced the summer night away. Five years later, Ameet surprised Ellen with a proposal at his place in Arlington, followed by a small dinner party with close friends at RPM Italian to celebrate.

For their June wedding, they say they wanted a classic, elegant wedding with symbolic traditions, cultural celebration, family, and community. Ultimately they say the celebration included more than a week of activities and five events including as much as they could from each of their Eritrean and Punjabi cultures, including traditional attire and a gourmet fusion menu.

Ellen’s favorite details were their vow exchange and sand ceremony, which she says captured the essence of their love in a personal way; Ameet says his favorite parts were the inclusion of Sikh and Eritrean traditions. “Sikhs and Eritreans are warriors with common values of justice, community, and commitment to freedom and sovereignty,” he says. “Ellen and I come from cultures surrounded by history and significance. We are blessed to carry them forward.”

Wedding favors included 360-video and photo booth photos for guests, plus traditional Punjabi sweets, care packages, and more.

After the wedding, the newlyweds honeymoon in Bali. See the photos from their big day below.

 

 

Photographer: Nat Wongsaroj Photography

Venue: The River View at Occoquan and The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner

Planning and coordination: SW Events

Decorator: Liz Decorations, Sarah Khan Event Styling, ADY Special Events and Rentals

Draping: Drape Kings

Invitations: Parekh Cards; Zola

Caterer: Bollywood Bistro, IndAroma, Dama Restaurant & Cafe

Cake: Sage Cakery

Hairstylist: Tress Art by Serena

Makeup artist: Tiazia Coleman and Blush by Makki 

Groom’s attire: Brian Alexander Bespoke

 

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux 

Bridesmaids attire: David’s Bridal

Music: Dynasty AVE (DJ); Rock Creek Strings (string quartet); Dholi Jaskirat Saini (dhol player); Aron Kibreab Hizbai (Eritrean reception band)

Rentals: Sammy’s Rentals and Select Event Group

Transportation: Harmon’s Carriages (horse and carriage)

Videographer: Paperboys 

Floor wrap: Shout!

Lighting and Production: Dynasty AVE

Photo booth: DMV Captures 360

Seating chart: Signature Designs

Bhangra team: DC Metro Punjabi Academy

 

