Where to Get Presidents’ Day Brunch Around DC

Feast on dim sum classics, breakfast sandwiches, and apple pie French toast this Monday.

The Bodega Breakfast Sandwich from St. Anselm. Photograph by Jennifer Chase.

Looking to start your Monday with brunch? Here’s where to find everything from breakfast sandwiches to bottomless mimosas.

A&J Restaurant

1319 Rockville Pike, Rockville; 4316 Markham St., Annandale

A&J Restaurant. Photograph by Scott Suchman

For a selection of dim sum specialties like xiao long bao, scallion pancakes, and steamed spare ribs, head to this 31-year-old restaurant‘s Rockville or Annandale location.

Alara

1303 Wisconsin Ave., NW

An assortment of dips and cold mezze from Alara. Photograph by Scott Suchman

This Georgetown newcomer will dish up modern Mediterranean brunch fare, including avocado toast with grilled halloumi and a soujouk omelet with kashkaval cheese. Wash it all down with a mimosa kit, featuring seasonal fruit juices, for the table.

Alta Strada

1600 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The relocated iteration of Michael Schlow’s restaurant recently opened at a hotel on Scott Circle. It’s short breakfast menu features twists on classics like duck-confit hash with chipotle hollandaise sauce, and straightforward plates like lemon-ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote.

Ambar

523 Eighth St., SE; 1547 Seventh St., NW; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Guests dine at Ambar. Photograph courtesy of Ambar.

Head to Balkan restaurant Ambar‘s Capitol Hill, Shaw, or Clarendon location for its all-you-can-eat Balkan brunch (prices vary by restaurant). Fill up on mezze, sweet and savory pastries, and kebabs plus discounted cocktails.

Astro Beer Hall

4001 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The “Astronomic Breakfast” from Astro Beer Hall. Photograph by Scott Suchman

At the Shirlington location of this beer spot, find brunch classics like brioche cinnamon rolls, chicken and waffles, and a lineup of bagel and biscuit sandwiches.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

A cinnamon roll from Boundary Stone. Photograph courtesy of Molly Hippolitus.

Get to this Bloomingdale pub by 10:07 AM to take advantage of its bottomless cocktail deal—one and a half hours of free bloodies, mimosas, and Aperol spritzes with the purchase of any brunch entrée.

Colada Shop

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The avocado toast from Colada Shop. Photograph by Maya Oren.

This Cuban café chain will offer happy hour specials, including discounted mojitos and pina coladas, all day on Presidents Day, and serve brunch until 2 PM.

Ellē

3221 Mt. Pleasant St., NW

All-day eatery Ellē will serve its usual daytime menu, which includes standouts like bagels topped with beet-cured salmon and goat cheesecake with concord grape. Settle in for the creative, ferment-forward fare, or grab a rosemary/thyme latte to go.

Han Palace

1728 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 2649 Connecticut Ave., NW; 522 Eighth St., SE

Dim sum at Han Palace is an everyday dumpling-fest. Photograph courtesy of Han Palace
Dim sum at Han Palace. Photograph courtesy of Han Palace.

Feast on dumpling-heavy dim sum at Han Palace‘s Georgetown, Woodley Park, or Barracks Row location. Go for the soup dumplings, shrimp-and-chive dumplings, roast pork buns, and Peking duck.

Hiraya

1248 H St., NE

Brunchtime rice bowls at Hiraya. Photo courtesy of the restaurant.

Kayu’s all-day sister café will serve up a Filipino-accented brunch with a $25 special that includes a non-alcoholic beverage, the breakfast or brunch main of your choice, including calamansi-ricotta toast and ube-chorizo burgers, and a pastry. You can also order a la carte.

Matt and Tony’s

1501 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Brunch offerings at Matt and Tony’s. Photography courtesy of Matt and Tony’s.

At this all-day brunch spot in Del Ray, find dishes inspired by a global pantry, such as masa pancakes with mole or spicy lamb-kabob sandwiches. Among the cocktails: three styles of bloody Mary, plus iced Irish coffees and beer-mosas.

Mecha Noodle Bar

387 Morse St., NE

Poutine with Japanese curry is on the brunch menu at Mecha Noodle Bar. Photograph courtesy of Feed Media PR.

Head to this Union Market District pan-Asian spot for a brunch that includes miso-mushroom dumplings, bacon-and-egg kimchi fried rice, and mango lassi bubble tea.

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW; 575 Seventh St., NW; 1901 14th St., NW

Chilaquiles from Mi Vida. Photograph courtesy of Eleven Eleven PR.

For $31.99 per person, down bottomless brunch cocktails—mimosas, bloodies, a fizzy mango-vodka drink, and more—at this trio of modern Mexican restaurants. You’ll get 90 minutes of unlimited wine, beer, and cocktails, but you have to also purchase an entrée.

Pastis

1323 Fourth St., NE

Escargots at Pastis. Photograph by Birch Thomas.

This New-York-born bistro will serve up French standards like escargots, quiche Lorraine, and almond financiers.

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

1612 14th St., NW

Huevos rancheros from Pearl Dive Oyster Palace. Photograph courtesy of Pearl Dive.

At this Logan Circle’s seafood destination, share plates of ricotta beignets, latkes, and, of course, oysters prepared a number of ways. Bottomless mimosas are $29 per person.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

The lox tartine at Royal. Photograph Courtesy of Julep Public Relations.

This LeDroit Park cafe will extend its morning menu an extra hour on Presidents Day. That gives you until 1 PM to try out the restaurant’s excellent guava pastries and arepas.

St. Anselm

1250 Fifth St., NE

Buttermilk biscuits with pimento cheese at St. Anselm. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Stephen Starr’s Union Market tavern will offer American brunch eats like biscuits with pimento cheese, steak with garlic butter, and a bodega-style bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich.

Tamashaa

3115 14th St., NW

Paneer bhurji sliders from Tamashaa. Photograph courtesy of Jennie Kuperstein.

This Columbia Heights Indian newcomer will offer a three-course brunch at $37 per person. Start with an appetizer like pani puri shots or moong lentil-chili pancakes; fill up on khubani kofta or tawa chicken pulao; and finish off with rasmalai tiramisu or gulab jamun in condensed milk.

Unconventional Diner

1207 Ninth St, NW

Apple-pie French toast from Unconventional Diner. Photograph by ShotbyEM.

This eclectic Shaw dining spot serves brunch until late afternoon every day. On the menu: “S’eggs’y” sandwiches, sweet-potato shakshuka, and caramelized-apple-pie French toast.

