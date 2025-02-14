Experience contemporary living at 7101 Georgia Ave NW, Unit #5, a stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo ideally located in Takoma, directly across from The Parks at Walter Reed. Built in 2018, The Delaney offers modern design and unbeatable convenience, with easy access to green spaces, local dining, and vibrant retail.

Inside, high ceilings, expansive windows, and wide-plank hardwood floors create an inviting ambiance. The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, a waterfall island, gas cooking, and premium stainless steel appliances —perfect for entertaining.

The primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet with Elfa shelving and a spa-inspired bath with a double vanity and walk-in shower. The second bedroom also boasts a walk-in closet with custom shelving and an ensuite full bath with a soaking tub.

The Delaney is a pet-friendly building and is steps to a host of retail, including Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Jinya, as well as easy access to Rock Creek Park, the Takoma metro and much more. Garage parking available for rent. Ask about financing options with closing cost assistance, below-market interest rates and low down payment options!

Address: 7101 Georgia Ave NW #5, Washington DC 20012

For inquiries, contact Clark & Van Wye Group of Compass at Lindsay.Clark@compass.com or 202.674.3918.