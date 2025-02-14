Trump Gives Feds Layoffs for Valentine’s Day, Protest at Kennedy Center, and We’ve Got Some Brunch Ideas

Good morning. Happy Valentine’s Day! Sunny and gusty today, high of 39. A low of 27 overnight. Old Glory DC, the area’s Major League Rugby team, will open its season at Miami on Saturday. Monumental Sports Network will stream its games. The Wizards and Caps are on break. The Nationals’ pitchers and catchers reported Wednesday. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

Fruit Bats, “When U Love Somebody.” A love song for people who are not completely comfortable with love songs. Fruit Bats honcho Eric D. Johnson supposedly wrote this banger in a few minutes, but you’ll sing it all day. This band’s performance at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, North Carolina, for the Merge Records 35th birthday celebration was one of the best concerts I saw last year. If you dig this tune, try Fruit Bats’ 2023 LP, “A River Running to Your Heart.”

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

Thousands of feds laid off: The Trump administration moved to make massive cuts to federal personnel Thursday, including many probationary employees. (Washington Post) Its “voluntary resignation” program only drew “3 percent of the workforce, well short of the administration’s 10 percent goal.” (Politico) The American Federation of Government Employees union says in an emailed statement that it will “will fight these firings every step of the way.”

Genius at work: DOGE’s website “is insecure and pulls from a database that can be edited by anyone.” (404 Media)

Kennedy Center programming fallout: Issa Rae canceled her planned March event, and Shonda Rhimes, Renée Fleming, and Ben Folds cut ties with the institution. (Washington Post) Trump posted an AI photo of himself pretending to be a conductor. The chill engendered by his takeover of the center may be felt in Hollywood. (Time)

• The National Park Service “has removed transgender references from its website commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Uprising.” (Washington Post)

• Health Secretary RFK Jr. will lead a “Make America Health Again Commission” that will scrutinize medication and food ingredients for children. (Axios)

• The President, who approved that commission, questioned whether US Senator Mitch McConnell really had polio as a child. (Washington Post)

One pink house to check out this weekend, by Kate Corliss

This memorably exteriored 1909 Hill East rowhouse has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, a nice backyard, and off-street parking. It’s a steal at $835,000! Open houses Saturday 1 PM-3 PM and Sunday 2 PM-4 PM. See more of Kate’s picks for open houses this weekend here.

Local news links:

• Protesters gathered outside the Kennedy Center last night. (WUSA 9)

• You won’t have to pay fees to adopt a big dog this weekend. (Alexandria Living)

• National Harbor has a curfew in place for people under 17 tonight. (WUSA 9)

• Metro “is considering banning people who have committed sex offenses within the transit system or assaulted its employees.” (NBC4 Washington)

Weekend event picks, by Briana Thomas:

Friday: For the Love of Go-Go with Backyard Band and Black Alley at the Kennedy Center.

Saturday: Cupid’s Undie Run at the Wharf, Bartees Strange at 9:30 (don’t miss him!), the George Washington Birthday Parade in Old Town Alexandria.

Sunday: John Kani’s Kunene and the King opens at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Enjoy the weekend. We’re off Monday. See you bright and early Tuesday.

