Weddings

An Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Disco-Themed Wedding

The four words the couple used to describe it? Electric, chic, high-design, and personal.

Seven years after they met through her brother—but before they were engaged—Christina and Max began working with a wedding planner to find the perfect spot to marry. During a site visit in DC, Max surprised Christina with a proposal on the Georgetown waterfront. What resulted was a three-day, fashion-filled late-’70s-throwback wed-ding weekend for the ages.

The affair began on a Thursday at the Conrad hotel with a ceremony in the company of immediate family, followed by an intimate dinner. On Friday, the pair hosted a welcome dinner with both immediate and extended family, then shared welcome drinks with everyone on their 100-person guest list. On Saturday, it was a Studio 54–themed celebration at the Showroom. For the design, Christina posed a question: What would it be like if Yves Saint Laurent walked into a disco? Decor, food, music—their planner, she says, “interpreted and executed it beautifully.” The venue was divided into two monochromatic tablescapes, one white and one black, with suspended disco balls, sequin curtains, and monochromatic floral arrangements. Four words the newlyweds used to describe the Saturday-night fete: “Electric, chic, high-design, and personal.”

 

 

The Details

Planning and design: Grit & Grace

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Kelsey Malie Design

Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering

Hair and makeup: MAB Hair & Makeup Artistry

Bride’s attire: Miu Miu (ceremony); Coperni (welcome dinner); Attico (welcome drinks); The New Arrivals (reception, white-sequin halter dress); Alexandre Vauthier (reception, purple-sequin mini dress); The New Arrivals (reception, silver jumpsuit)

Groom’s attire: Suitsupply

Music: Amtrac (DJ)

Rentals: Something Vintage; DC Rental; Table Manners; BBJ LaTavola

Production: All Stage & Sound; Fabrication Events; 4Wall Entertainment; DJ Max Powers

Backdrop: Brightly Ever After

Welcome gifts: Marigold & Grey

Officiant: Wedding Ceremonies by Jeff

 

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

