An Yves Saint Laurent-Inspired Disco-Themed Wedding

Seven years after they met through her brother—but before they were engaged—Christina and Max began working with a wedding planner to find the perfect spot to marry. During a site visit in DC, Max surprised Christina with a proposal on the Georgetown waterfront. What resulted was a three-day, fashion-filled late-’70s-throwback wed-ding weekend for the ages.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The affair began on a Thursday at the Conrad hotel with a ceremony in the company of immediate family, followed by an intimate dinner. On Friday, the pair hosted a welcome dinner with both immediate and extended family, then shared welcome drinks with everyone on their 100-person guest list. On Saturday, it was a Studio 54–themed celebration at the Showroom. For the design, Christina posed a question: What would it be like if Yves Saint Laurent walked into a disco? Decor, food, music—their planner, she says, “interpreted and executed it beautifully.” The venue was divided into two monochromatic tablescapes, one white and one black, with suspended disco balls, sequin curtains, and monochromatic floral arrangements. Four words the newlyweds used to describe the Saturday-night fete: “Electric, chic, high-design, and personal.”

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

