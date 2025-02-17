An epic Mardi Gras celebration requires at least three key elements: an elaborate parade, the best local entertainment, and ornate costumes. Plus, hurricanes and king cakes. Beads, obviously. Not to mention a sea of purple, green, and gold.

The Wharf understands the assignment. And they deliver. Every. Single. Year.

On March 1, grab your beads, throw on your carnival colors, and head to The Wharf to revel in the jubilation of D.C.’s largest free, community-wide Mardi Gras celebration.

Mardi Gras at The Wharf officially kicks off at 3:00 p.m., giving you enough time to grab a drink at the District Pier bar before finding a spot along the bustling mile-long parade route on Wharf Street.

The event reflects DC’s vibrancy and diversity. Once again, the parade features special performances by Eastern High School Marching Band and Batalá Washington.

Washingtonian reached out to the event’s organizers to see if they had any advice on how to snag a good viewing spot. Here are a few insider tips:

Standing along the parade route, you’ll have a more immersive experience right next to the action.

From a higher vantage point, enjoy unobstructed views of the decorated floats, stilt walkers, and the King and Queen of Mardi Gras on the street below.

No matter what your perspective, it’ll be impossible to miss some of DC’s favorite mascots strolling along the parade route. The Racing Presidents of the Washington Nationals, G-Wiz of the Washington Wizards, Talon of DC United, and Major Tuddy and the Command Force Dancers of the Washington Commanders will be on hand to rally the crowd.

This family-friendly event ensures that people of all ages will be inspired to get into the Mardi Gras spirit.

The Kids Zone on Recreation Pier has stations for kids to decorate a mask and get their face painted.

Many Wharf restaurants will offer New Orleans inspired food and drinks all day, including traditional Mardi Gras king cakes at Praline Bakery and Hurricane cocktails made with Thrasher’s Rum at District Pier Bar.

Once you’re sated and accessorized, venture to the pier stages to catch sets from some of DC’s best musicians.

Naptown Brass Band will perform on District Pier Stage, The Experience Band & Show on the Transit Pier Floating Stage, Too Much Talent Band on The Grove Stage, and Crush Funk Brass Band on the M Street Landing Stage.

The Wharf’s event map makes it easy to find the location of each stage—even after a few Hurricanes.

The sounds of brass and percussion will fade as the sun sets, setting the stage for the event’s grand finale: a dazzling fireworks display that bathes the night sky in vibrant purple, green, and gold.

Until next year, let the good times roll.

—

Mardi Gras at The Wharf is a free event, 3–7 p.m. on March 1, rain or shine. The celebration takes place on District Pier at The Wharf located at 101 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024. For more information, contact the venue or visit the event’s website.