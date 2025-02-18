Bradley Beal’s Mansion Back on the Market for $11 Million

A Bethesda mansion previously owned by Bradley Beal, the former Wizards guard, is back on the market for $11 million. Beal had sold the 14,900-square-foot residence for $9.185 million in November 2023, after he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. The current owners, reported in the Washington Business Journal as Dean and Tara Seavers, invested more than $1 million in the property, according to Robert Hryniewicki of HLR Partners at Washington Fine Properties, who along with his colleagues Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith, are the listing agents.

“They put their own spin on it,” Hryniewicki says, referring to the current owners’ revamped interior design, which includes a new kitchen, floors, and bathrooms. But now they’ve decided to move into DC proper, giving sports fans the chance to snag a property with two basketball courts: one outdoor, and one indoor with NBA-quality hardwood flooring.

The house, constructed in 2016 by GTM Architects and Winmar Construction, includes six bedrooms, nine and a half baths, an elevator, and an attached four-car garage. Outdoor amenities include a swimming pool, a hot tub, a fire pit, and a tennis court.