Handheld Fans, Rainbow Pancakes, and Pre-Loaded Metro Cards: DC Hotels Are Gearing Up for the WorldPride Festival

We will update this post as new hotel packages are announced.

The WorldPride festival is coming to DC this year—the District’s 50th anniversary of Pride celebrations—May 17 to June 8, and DC-area hotels are already advertising their Pride-themed packages. Here’s what’s on offer so far.

This King Street hotel is donating $10 of every booking to Safe Space NOVA, a local nonprofit that provides support for LGBTQ+ youth in the community. Visitors will receive two drink vouchers for the hotel’s Pride-themed speciality cocktail, a welcome tote bag and fan, and a $10 pre-loaded Metro pass. Rooms start at $394 a night.

Visitors who stay at the dog-friendly Heron Alexandria, which has a restaurant, a cocktail bar, and a rooftop bar with water views, will get complementary sunglasses, a fanny pack, and a Pride-themed handheld fan. Rooms start at $299 a night.

Situated off of New York Avenue by Union Market, Hotel Nell has aWorldPride Package that includes a Pride-themed breakfast for two, including rainbow pancakes and mimosas, a bottle of Champagne, a glitter-filled welcome kit, and a late checkout. Rooms start at $132 a night.

As part of its Pride package, this Autograph Collection hotel is offering two drink vouchers for the hotel’s Pride-themed speciality cocktail, a welcome tote bag, a handheld fan, and a $10 pre-loaded Metro pass. Rates start at $394 a night. Ten dollars from every booking will go to Safe Space NOVA, a local nonprofit that provides support for LGBTQ+ youth in the community. Rooms start at $444 a night.

This luxury hotel in Southwest DC is offering a “Preferred Pride” package, which includes a $50 hotel credit and a celebratory welcome amenity. Rooms start at $445 a night.

The Sofitel’s “Love Is Love” package includes daily breakfast, a bottle of Champagne or sparkling wine, plus a romantic treat (flowers, chocolate, etc.) in your room, and a late checkout. For rates and reservations, call 202-730-8888.

