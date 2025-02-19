DC-Area Businesses Are Offering Deals for Federal Workers and Contractors

It’s been a tough month for federal workers and contractors, and local businesses around DC are stepping up to help. Here are specials and discounts for federal employees past and present, plus opportunities for others to help their neighbors. We’ll keep adding to this list, so check back for updates.

1105 Oronoco St., Alexandria

This Alexandria flower shop is offering free bouquets (while supplies last) for any recently laid-off federal employees and contractors. To receive a bouquet, place an order via email at info@petalsedge.com and include the name of your former department and the date of the layoff or furlough in the order notes. You must order and pick up your bouquets by February 21.

624 T St., NW

If you wish you could buy a federal worker a beer, the Shaw brewpub has a pay-it-forward program allowing customers to do just that. Buy a beer for $8 through the online ordering platform or in person by purchasing an “Executive Order Me A Beer.” For federal workers, show your federal ID or proof of termination to receive a complimentary cold one.

3737 Seminary Rd., Alexandria; 313 2nd St., NE; 6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda

This DC-based choir is offering two free tickets to its upcoming performance of To the Field of Stars for any federal workers who have been laid off or recently resigned. Performances take place on February 21 at Virginia Theological Seminary, February 22 at St. Joseph’s on Capitol Hill, and February 23 at Bradley Hills Presbyterian Church in Bethesda. To snag the free tickets, email info@thethirteenchoir.org.

3720 14th St., NW

The bar is hosting a happy hour and fundraiser for federal workers alongside the Federal Unionists Network on February 21. All sales from select drink sponsors—including DC-based ANXO Dry Cider and Alexandria-based Port City Brewing Company—will be donated to federal worker support funds. Ten percent of sales from all other drinks will also be donated.

705 Edgewood St., NE

For all of February, federal employees and contractors with a federal ID can enjoy 15% off their tabs at the Edgewood brewery.

255 Carroll St., NW; 506 Georgia Ave., NW

The Takoma location of this yoga studio is offering a free yoga session for federal workers and contractors on February 22. Use the promo code FREEPASS to register. They’ll also host a chakra meditation workshop on the same day to aid relaxation for 50% off with the promo code HALFPRICE. The Georgia Avenue location is also holding free soundbaths on February 23 and March 1 for federal workers and contractors.

1830 First St., NW

On March 8, the Bloomingdale branch of this yoga studio will offer a free yoga class for current and former federal workers. The class will also be available as a virtual session via Zoom. Register here.