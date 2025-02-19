Eclectic Place Setting Designs—Including Pheasant Plates—Were a Highlight at This Fall-Themed Wedding

Casey, a content manager from Ashburn, and Robert, a software engineer from Fairfax Station, met playing trivia at a brewery in Roanoke, where they were both living at the time. She wanted to get to know the guy behind the great laugh, and he thought that meeting a girl named Casey while drink a beer called Casey’s Kolsch was “a good omen.” Six years later, while they were both living in DC, Robert popped the question on trip to Roanoke on a walk with their favorite ice cream. Afterwards, they celebrated with drinks back at the brewery where it all began.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their September wedding the couple say they wanted a “romantic, fall-forward elevated barn wedding.” The chose Riverside on the Potomac for their venue, decorated in shades of cranberry, rust, blush, and sage green.

Casey’s favorite piece of decor were the menus and corresponding placards, which were designed by a friend, whose Casey worked with on their college newspaper—“talking through the design felt just like old times,” she says. Robert’s favorite detail was the pheasant plates. “Seeing our vision come together while choosing rental items was one of the most fun experiences during the planning process.” And, he adds, “being able to fit such a fun and unique place setting into the design was a memorable way to show off some personality.” They decided to “go big” on the flowers, they say, including an over-the-top installation at the altar, which they say brought it the fall colors they’d wanted. Koozies served as favors—“in classic millennial fashion,” they say—and welcome boxes included their favorite snacks (Goldfish and Tate’s cookies).

One final touch: The string trio played Taylor Swift’s “Lover” as Casey (a Taylor Swift fan) walked down the aisle, the theme song for Game of Thrones as Robert (a “major Game of Thrones nerd”) entered the cocktail hour. See the details of their big day below. See the photos below.

Join the conversation!