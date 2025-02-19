PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in January

10

Where: 2812 Woodland Dr., NW

How much: $5,300,000

Listing agent: Liz Lavette, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 7,097-square-foot Colonial-style home, built in 1941, boasts seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Other amenities include a butler’s pantry, a two-car garage, and a heated pool and hot tub in the backyard. Past owners include the late Washington Post journalist Haynes Johnson and his wife, Kathryn Oberly, a former judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals.

9

Where: 5445 Potomac Ave., NW

How much: $5,400,000

Listing agent: Lisa Resch and Dana Rice, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Shari Gronvall, Compass

This Palisades house sits on a corner lot overlooking the Potomac River and Capital Crescent Trail. Renovated by Thomson & Cooke Architects, the residence features five bedrooms, four and a half baths, and a pool with a guesthouse that can serve as an in-law suite.

8

Where: 601 Wharf St., SW #1001

How much: $5,605,500

Listing agent: Michelle Giannini and Lynn Tsao, Hoffman Realty

Buyer’s agent: Sarah Beatty, Samson Properties

Located in the Amaris building that was designed by late Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly, with interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen, this three-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bath condo boasts waterfront views, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom Italian kitchen cabinetry, and a semi-private elevator. Building amenities include an indoor pool and sauna, plus a waterfront terrace with a grilling area.

7

Where: 3065 University Ter., NW

How much: $5,700,000

Listing agent: Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Mike Aubrey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

This 8,011-square-foot Georgian home in Kent features six bedrooms, six and a half baths, and five fireplaces. Other highlights include a wine cellar, an outdoor pool and pool house, and an elevator. Battery Kemble Park is a short walk away.

6

Where: 8611 Georgetown Pike, McLean

How much: $6,100,000

Listing agent: Jim Zou, Samson Properties

Buyer’s agent: Jim Zou, Samson Properties

This 14,582-square-foot McLean mansion boasts seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, five garage spaces, and a gated entrance. Other amenities include a wet bar, whirlpool, library, game room, and an outdoor pool.

5

Where: 1824 23rd St., NW

How much: $6,300,000

Listing agent: Daniel Miller, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Marin Hagen and Sylvia Bergstrom, Coldwell Banker Realty – Washington

Originally built in 1912, this Georgian Colonial home in Kalorama was recently renovated and features five bedrooms, five and a half baths, a private terrace, five fireplaces, a powder room, a library, and a sunroom. One of the balconies offers views of Mitchell Park across the street.

4

Where: 2134 Wyoming Ave., NW



How much: $6,700,000

Listing agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-story Beaux Arts townhome in Kalorama was originally built in 1912 and and was reimagined by the acclaimed designer Darryl Carter. The residence includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two marble fireplaces, a chef’s kitchen, and an en-suite marble bath with a soaking tub off the primary bedroom.

3

Where: 1113 Langley Ln., McLean



How much: $11,200,000

Listing agent: Will Thomas, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty



Buyer’s agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Micah Smith, Washington Fine Properties

This 16,000-square-foot Langley Farms estate, built in 2009 by Galileo Group, includes seven bedrooms and eight baths. The exterior walls were constructed using fieldstone salvaged largely from old structures along the Oregon Trail, and the interiors include vintage Dalle du Bourgogne limestone and terra cotta from Provence. Other highlights include a two-story library with a spiral staircase, a sports court, a wine cellar, and a game room. The landscaping is by Charles Owens.

2

Where: 3210 R St., NW

How much: $12,500,000

Listing agent: Martha Slagle, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Constructed in 1941, this Georgetown estate has been home to many notable figures over the years, including businessman Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney and Supreme Court Associate Justice Abe Fortas. The four-story residence features five bedrooms and six and a half baths, as well as a pool, elevator, four fireplaces, and a library.

1

Where: 1150 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean



How much: $17,500,000

Listing agent: Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 14,421-square-foot Langley Farms estate features interiors by the designer William Lewis Hodgins and New York firm Fairfax and Sammons Architecture. The residence includes six bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a library with built-ins, and, in the primary bedroom, a mural depicting the Virginia countryside. The landscaping, designed by Peter Cummins, includes a koi pond, rose garden, and a lawn suited for a croquet party.