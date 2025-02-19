Youngkin Defends Trump’s Job Cuts, Kennedy Center Cancels Concert Featuring DC Gay Men’s Chorus, and Local Businesses Offer Help to Feds

Good morning. Chances for a big snow have dwindled—the National Weather Service says there’s a 40 percent chance of snow after noon but predicts accumulation of around half an inch. It’ll be cold, though: High of 27 today and a low around 22 overnight. I am furious with myself because I didn’t watch Formula 1’s absolutely bonkers, Eurovision-style TV season kickoff show yesterday. Here are some rather bananas highlights. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

I can’t stop listening to:

Jaime Wyatt, “I’d Rather Be Lonely.” This torchy tune didn’t make it onto Wyatt’s recent album “Feel Good,” and her label just released it. What can I say? I love tales of heartbreak presented in waltz time.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

• Denise Cheung, who ran the criminal division in the US Attorney’s office in DC, said she was asked to resign yesterday. She appears to have rebuffed what the Washington Post describes as the Trump administration’s “hurried effort to halt billions of dollars in environmental grants approved under the Biden administration.” (Washington Post)

• The President signed an executive order that, unless challenged successfully, would move independent agencies under his control. (Politico)

• A federal judge declined to block Elon Musk‘s DOGE project from accessing federal systems, but she said that “questions about Musk’s apparent ‘unchecked authority’ and lack of congressional oversight for DOGE are legitimate. (AP)

• Cuts, cuts, cuts: The FAA has fired hundreds of people. (WSJ) DOD is in line for reductions. (Washington Post) USDA is trying to reverse cuts that claimed people working on bird flu. (NBC News)

• Math class is tough! DOGE claims it canceled an $8 billion ICE contract. “A closer scrutiny of a federal database shows that a recent version of the contract was for $8 million.” (NYT)

• Trump said he’ll continue to ice out the Associated Press until the news coop uses his preferred term for the Gulf of Mexico and claimed incorrectly that it’s illegal to do otherwise. An AP spokesperson says, “this is about the government telling the public and press what words to use and retaliating if they do not follow government orders.” (AP)

• The now fully Trumpified Kennedy Center canceled a concert that would have featured the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington during WorldPride 2025 in May. (Washingtonian)

Take the edge off, by Daniella Byck

Local businesses are rallying around federal employees and contractors, offering various deals and discounts as workers bear the impact of DOGE’s cost-cutting measures. To find some zen, Yoga Heights in Park View will host a free sound bath on February 23. Past and present federal workers can stretch their way through a complimentary yoga class at Yoga District’s Bloomingdale studio on March 8. For a colorful burst of joy, flower shop Petal’s Edge in Alexandria is putting together free bouquets through February 21 for feds who have experienced job loss (email info@petalsedge.com with the name of the department and date of termination or furlough). Need something a little harder? City State Brewing Co. in Edgewood is offering 15 percent off your tab through the month of February if you’re a federal employee or contractor.

Wednesday’s event picks, by Briana Thomas:

• NMWA Nights is back.

• Rebecca Romney discusses her book about the women writers who inspired Jane Austen.

• Go curling at the Wharf and warm up with cocktails from Cantina Bambina.

You can read more of Briana’s picks here.

