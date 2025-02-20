3 Open Houses to Visit This Weekend

Moving back to the District or in the market for your dream home? Check out one of our open house picks this weekend: A Dupont Circle condo, an updated Colonial-style house in Arlington, and a nearly 4,000-square-foot Hyattsville listing.

A Dupont Circle Condo

Price: $1.179 million, plus a $244 monthly HOA

Where: 1820 19th St., NW — Unit 3

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2

Listing agent: Roby Thompson, Long & Foster

Open house: Saturday, February 22, 2 PM — 4 PM and Sunday, February 23, 1 PM — 3 PM

Located inside a Tuscan-style mansion just north of Dupont Circle, this two-bedroom condo boasts a gourmet kitchen with a wine fridge, marble-tiled baths, and a balcony. Off-street parking with EV charging capabilities is also available.

An Arlington Colonial

Price: $949,000

Where: 107 S. Kensington St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3

Lot size: 0.13 acre

Listing agent: Diane Lewis, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Saturday, February 22 and Sunday, February 23, 1 PM — 3 PM

A wood-burning fireplace, built-ins, a newly renovated bath, and refinished hardwood floors are among the highlights from this circa-1948 Glencarlyn listing. Outside, find a newly expanded deck and fenced backyard.

A Hyattsville House

Price: $899,000

Where: 4100 Underwood St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5

Lot size: 0.16 acres

Listing agent: Bryan Bartlett, Compass

Open house: Sunday, February 23, 2 PM — 4 PM

This newly remodeled house in the University Park neighborhood features an upgraded kitchen, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a sunroom that opens to a spacious backyard. The finished lower level includes a full bath and can be used as a home gym or extra bedroom.