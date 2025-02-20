A DC Flower Shop Decked Out a Private Jet for Kyle Kuzma’s Proposal to Winnie Harlow

When Holley Simmons, owner of DC flower shop She Loves Me, got an inquiry to help with NBA player Kyle Kuzma’s proposal to supermodel Winnie Harlow, Simmons’ evening with her husband came to an immediate halt. “I cut date night short so I could call the contact and push things through,” Simmons says with a laugh.

The request came during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day, and turnaround time was quick, but according to the Eckington shop’s Instagram post, pulling it off was a must: “The team looked around at at each other said, ‘We have to make this happen!’”

They designed and produced the floral arrangements for a private jet that Kuzma reportedly chartered for a Valentine’s vacation in Turks and Caicos. According to Vogue, the trip began February 13th with a proposal that included a poem Kuzma had written, plus a cabin full of chocolates, Champagne, the red roses, of course, and an 8.5-carat ring. Harlow told Vogue that—even after boarding—she didn’t suspect a proposal, assuming instead that Kuzma had just gone all out for Valentine’s Day. Kuzma, who was recently traded from the Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks, had reportedly arranged for both of their families to be waiting at the beachside villa to celebrate the engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday with photos of the flower-filled proposal on Instagram, garnering more than 1.1 million likes. In photographs and video shared by Kuzma, Harlow, and She Loves Me, you can see arrangements of red roses lining the aisle of the plane, on the tables, and in the windows, as well as rose petals strewn about the white leather seating.

“What an absolute honor, highlight and thrill to have played a small part of the engagement of Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow,” Simmons wrote in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by She Loves Me | A Flower Shop (@shelovesmedc)

Join the conversation!