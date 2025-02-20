An Ultra-Stylish Nautical Wedding on the Eastern Shore

Kristen, a marketing manager at Amazon from Maryland, and Seth, a commercial real estate professional from California, met at a bar in the West Village. Later that week, they closed down the restaurant on their first date, and three years late, Seth proposed while the pair were vacationing in Lake Como.

For the September wedding in St. Michaels, the pair embraced the destination’s quaint and coastal vibes, with a blush, white, and blue color palette to capture what they called “East Coast charm.” Kristen’s favorite detail of the design was not having anyone sitting across from them at the head table—“I loved having a clear view of wedding and speeches,” she says. Seth’s was the rainbow that appeared after the ceremony. “It wasn’t even raining that day,” Kristen explains. “Seth’s mother passed when he was 19, and we all knew that was her saying hello.” At the reception, martinis—the couple’s signature drink—were flowing, and at the end of the night, a fireworks display wowed their guests.

Following the big day, the newlyweds took a delayed honeymoon to Africa, including Cape Town, wineries in Stellenbosch, a safari in Kruger National Park, and then ended the trip at andBeyond Benguerra Island in Mozambique.

