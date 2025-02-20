Guests Walked Through a Flower Tunnel To Find Their Seats at This Wedding

Maryland natives Sifon, an attorney, and Chinomnso, an engineer, had their first date at Potbelly in National Harbor. She thought he had a “sweet aura,” and he noticed their mutual beliefs and shared friends. Seven years later, Chinomnso proposed during a surprise party at the Conrad hotel.
Their “modern fairy tale” wedding palette featured variations of peach, pink, and white—including white floor-length gowns for the bridesmaids. Over-the-top floral designs included flowers cascading down the grand staircase, which doubled as a backdrop for the couple’s sweetheart table; chandeliers suspended above the estate tables by massive floral arches; and an abundant flower “tunnel” that led guests to the reception. Amber stemware, gold utensils, white candles, and white-and-gold tables and chairs completed the look. For dessert, the newlyweds sliced into an eight-tier confection with layers of red-velvet and chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream.
The Details
Planning and design: MasterPlan Events
Florist: Distinctive Event Design
Invitations: Boxed Wedding Invitations
Caterer: Main Event Caterers
Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes
Hairstylist: Hair Chemistry
Makeup artist: Tia Codrington (bride); Chemx Beauty (bridesmaids)
Bride’s attire: Pistis Ghana
Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: Uomo Migliore
Bridesmaids’ attire: Chevelle O
Entertainment: DJ Sam I Am; AzuSax; Chief Uche (emcee)
Rentals: Select Event Group; Rue Divine; Dalissa Events & Party Rentals
Transportation: Point to Point Limo
Videographer: Iris Films
Draping and flooring: The LightSource Company
Sound and lighting: Bright Consultation Weddings & Events
Bridal stylist: KingAiyéh
This wedding originally appeared in the January 2025 issue of Washingtonian.