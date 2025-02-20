This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Jumping Ahead

Just 20 years old, Northern Virginia’s Ilia Malinin is winning titles–and making history–with his daring quad jumps. How much farther can he push skating’s limits? By Alex Prewitt.

Dating in DC

What’s going on with dating in Washington? We put together a guide to offline romance in the region, from places to meet and sweet success stories to dating disasters and what bartenders really think when they spot a potential couple. By Washingtonian Staff.

On the Case

In a city where politics and power can hinge on finding out things people don’t want known, private investigators play an overlooked but crucial role. By Alan Pell Crawford.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Back on the Air: How NPR music guru Bob Boilen ended up at a small radio station in Takoma Park. By Ike Allen.

Out-of-This-World Cuisine: José Andrés’s company is helping astronauts cook in space. By Jessica Sidman.

Making History: A new Civil War museum fully opens in Shaw. By Briana Thomas.

A Leg Up at Work: A DC influencer runs for a living. By Molly Parks.

THINGS TO DO

Our ten picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

Running Rock Creek Park: A historian, writer, and DC-area native, Brian Joyner was recently appointed superintendent of the city’s most vital natural space. By Sylvie McNamara.

Objects of Interest: An inside look at how the National Museum of American History is putting together an ambitious exhibit to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday. By Daniella Byck.

LIFE, TRAVEL & HEALTH

Game-Day Style: Professional athletes–including DC’s own–use the moments before matches to showcase their personal flair. By Amy Moeller.

Tooth Picks: The area’s best general dentists, orthodontists, periodontists, and other practitioners who can protect your smile. Did yours make the list? By Washingtonian Staff.

TASTE

Money in the Banquette: A look at Stephen Starr and Keith McNally’s Union Market restaurants. By Ann Limpert.

Koreatown, Maryland Style: Eat your way through Ellicott City’s kimbap shops and K-BBQ houses. By Ike Allen.

Garden Variety: Ever since we were kids, we’ve been told to eat more vegetables. Here are desserts that make that directive a lot more fun. By Nevin Martell.

Fresh on the scene: Ten new and noteworthy restaurants we’re excited about. By Ike Allen.

HOME

Bathing Beauties: A wet room can add style–and luxury–to a bathroom remodel. By Eric Wills.

Off The Market: Some of the region’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

Neighborhood Briefing: Middleburg: New places to eat, shop, and play in and around the historic Virginia town. By Ike Allen and Molly Parks.

Coming out of Retirement: The fabled Fairfax Hotel and Jockey Club in DC are reborn as senior living. By Eric Wills.

FIRST PERSON

Author Marita Golden on how dealing with a threat shaped her. By Damare Baker.