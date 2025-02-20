Should Congress Have to Live Together?

There’s no shortage of ideas for how to fix congressional dysfunction, including campaign-finance and ethics reform. But two DC architects, Andrew Linn and Jack Becker of the studio BLDUS, have a different solution: Why not make members of Congress live together?
As part of a design lab they taught at the Virginia Tech School of Architecture last semester, Linn and Becker charged students with designing the “House’s House,” a neighborhood for Congress members and other Hill employees. The proposal would use existing surface parking lots to build a mixed-use community around the Hill.
Life on the Hill could be transformed. Representatives would mingle as they drop their children off at school, go shopping and do laundry, or duck into a conference room for a meeting. The two political parties don’t agree on much, said Linn when we met up with him in December, his point underscored by the fact that Congress was at that moment trying to prevent a government shutdown before the holidays. “But the benefits of living and spending time together is one of those things.”
The idea has precedent. Rory Cooper, former communications director for then–House majority leader Eric Cantor, has praised the merits of dorm-style housing, in part because the high cost of the area’s real estate can discourage people who aren’t wealthy from running for office. And, at the recommendation of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, lawmakers recently added three coworking spaces on the Hill as part of an effort to increase bipartisanship.
Linn and Becker have met with former Colorado representative Ed Perlmutter, who served on the committee, to press their concept. They’re well aware of the odds—making such an ambitious project happen would require overcoming the exact partisan enmity the plan is intended to combat. But they still believe that it’s worth pushing for a reenvisioned Capitol Hill, one that boasts fewer surface parking lots and more social interaction among lawmakers. Says Linn: “It’s an idea that in a slightly altered political climate might have legs.”
Should Congress Have to Live Together?
A long-shot proposal would build a lawmaker community.
There’s no shortage of ideas for how to fix congressional dysfunction, including campaign-finance and ethics reform. But two DC architects, Andrew Linn and Jack Becker of the studio BLDUS, have a different solution: Why not make members of Congress live together?
As part of a design lab they taught at the Virginia Tech School of Architecture last semester, Linn and Becker charged students with designing the “House’s House,” a neighborhood for Congress members and other Hill employees. The proposal would use existing surface parking lots to build a mixed-use community around the Hill.
Life on the Hill could be transformed. Representatives would mingle as they drop their children off at school, go shopping and do laundry, or duck into a conference room for a meeting. The two political parties don’t agree on much, said Linn when we met up with him in December, his point underscored by the fact that Congress was at that moment trying to prevent a government shutdown before the holidays. “But the benefits of living and spending time together is one of those things.”
The idea has precedent. Rory Cooper, former communications director for then–House majority leader Eric Cantor, has praised the merits of dorm-style housing, in part because the high cost of the area’s real estate can discourage people who aren’t wealthy from running for office. And, at the recommendation of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, lawmakers recently added three coworking spaces on the Hill as part of an effort to increase bipartisanship.
Linn and Becker have met with former Colorado representative Ed Perlmutter, who served on the committee, to press their concept. They’re well aware of the odds—making such an ambitious project happen would require overcoming the exact partisan enmity the plan is intended to combat. But they still believe that it’s worth pushing for a reenvisioned Capitol Hill, one that boasts fewer surface parking lots and more social interaction among lawmakers. Says Linn: “It’s an idea that in a slightly altered political climate might have legs.”
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Trump’s Kennedy Center Cancels Pride Concert That Would Have Featured Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington
NYC Dethrones DC as Nation’s Chaos Capital, Federal Layoffs Continue, and the DC Area’s Economy Could Be in Trouble
5 Things to Know About Richard Grenell, the Interim President of Trump’s Kennedy Center
Sheer Madness at the Kennedy Center, Mass Layoffs Begin at Federal Agencies, and We Found a True Hidden Gem of an Eritrean Restaurant
Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock Could Be the Perfect MAGA Power Couple
Washingtonian Magazine
March Issue: Dating in DCView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
In 1994, the World Future Society Predicted Life in 2025. How’d They Do?
DC Culture Roundup: Book, Podcast, Album, and TV Recommendations
The National Building Museum Wants to Show You Its Weird Stuff
These DC Food Activists Were Behind the Ranked-Choice-Voting Initiative
More from News & Politics
Trump Floats Federal Takeover of DC, Compass Buys Washington Fine Properties, and We’ve Got Some News About Soft Serve Gelato That You Could Probably Use Right Now
DC-Area Businesses Are Offering Deals for Federal Workers and Contractors
Youngkin Defends Trump’s Job Cuts, Kennedy Center Cancels Concert Featuring DC Gay Men’s Chorus, and Local Businesses Offer Help to Feds
In 1994, the World Future Society Predicted Life in 2025. How’d They Do?
Trump’s Kennedy Center Cancels Pride Concert That Would Have Featured Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington
“No Kings, No Tyrants”: Thousands Demonstrate in Front of US Capitol Against Trump and Musk
PHOTOS: The Annual Cupid’s Undie Run at the Wharf
NYC Dethrones DC as Nation’s Chaos Capital, Federal Layoffs Continue, and the DC Area’s Economy Could Be in Trouble