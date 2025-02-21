5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Check Out Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



Looking to shake up your brunch rotation? Here are five new menus to try around DC.

1303 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Head to this two-week-old Mediterranean restaurant in Georgetown for a mezze-fest of dolmades in yogurt sauce, hummus with roasted mushrooms, and moussaka with kashkaval cheese. At brunch, the place adds mimosa kits, soujouk eggs Benedict, and avocado toast with grilled halloumi to the mix.

3501 Connecticut Ave., NW

In early February, popular Union Market/Capitol Hill bagel shop Buffalo & Bergen opened its third—and largest—location. At this Cleveland Park “carb bar,” expect bagel sandwiches with new fillings like beet-horseradish cream cheese; prune danish and other pastries; and a Bloody Mary with a bagel-and-lox garnish.

550 Morse St., NE

With its raw bar platters, charcoal-grilled fish, and tinned seafood Clyde’s Restaurant Group‘s Cordelia Fishbar has already made waves in its Union Market home. During brunch, the four-month-old restaurant adds in dishes like house-made bagels with king salmon gravlax, apple Dutch babies, and fried giant prawns with waffles, plus bottomless coladas and Mai Tais.

2301 M St., NW

For a vegetarian brunch, check out this Boston-based eatery’s new DC location. For the past month, the fast-casual spot has been churning out global, eclectic bites—think roasted mushroom shawarma, PB-and-J açaí bowls, and tahini-date shakes. Look out for the “Soil & Sea,” a zero-waste ramen collaboration with Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster.

4465 Connecticut Ave., NW

Starting Sunday, March 2, you’ll find brunch service at this four-month-old American restaurant near the Van Ness metro station. While the menu has yet to go live, chef Frank Ruta previously hinted that it might feature his homemade bagels.