Food

5 New Breakfast and Brunch Spots to Check Out Around DC

On the menu: Mediterranean egg dishes, bloodies, and New York bagels.

Written by
| Published on
Soujouk and eggs at Alara. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

About Brunch Around DC

All our brunch suggestions in one handy location.

Looking to shake up your brunch rotation? Here are five new menus to try around DC.

Alara

1303 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Head to this two-week-old Mediterranean restaurant in Georgetown for a mezze-fest of dolmades in yogurt sauce, hummus with roasted mushrooms, and moussaka with kashkaval cheese. At brunch, the place adds mimosa kits, soujouk eggs Benedict, and avocado toast with grilled halloumi to the mix.

 

Buffalo & Bergen

3501 Connecticut Ave., NW

Buffalo & Bergen's lox sandwich.
Buffalo & Bergen’s lox sandwich. Photograph by Rey Lopez.

In early February, popular Union Market/Capitol Hill bagel shop Buffalo & Bergen opened its third—and largest—location. At this Cleveland Park “carb bar,” expect bagel sandwiches with new fillings like beet-horseradish cream cheese; prune danish and other pastries; and a Bloody Mary with a bagel-and-lox garnish.

 

Cordelia Fishbar

550 Morse St., NE

With its raw bar platters, charcoal-grilled fish, and tinned seafood Clyde’s Restaurant Group‘s Cordelia Fishbar has already made waves in its Union Market home. During brunch, the four-month-old restaurant adds in dishes like house-made bagels with king salmon gravlax, apple Dutch babies, and fried giant prawns with waffles, plus bottomless coladas and Mai Tais.

 

Life Alive

2301 M St., NW

The “Soil & Sea” ramen bowl, a collaborative dish between Life Alive Organic Café and Oyster Oyster chef Rob Rubba. Photograph by Scott Suchman .

For a vegetarian brunch, check out this Boston-based eatery’s new DC location. For the past month, the fast-casual spot has been churning out global, eclectic bites—think roasted mushroom shawarma, PB-and-J açaí bowls, and tahini-date shakes. Look out for the “Soil & Sea,” a zero-waste ramen collaboration with Rob Rubba of Oyster Oyster.

 

Rosedale

4465 Connecticut Ave., NW

Potato-and-smoked-cheddar croquettes with mayo and sambal. Photograph by Greg Powers.

Starting Sunday, March 2, you’ll find brunch service at this four-month-old American restaurant near the Van Ness metro station. While the menu has yet to go live, chef Frank Ruta previously hinted that it might feature his homemade bagels.

More:
Jane Godiner
Jane Godiner
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day