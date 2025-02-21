News & Politics

Athletes, Influencers, Chefs: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

Athletes, Influencers, Chefs: Photos of the Best Parties Around DC
Quintin Fortes, Deirdre Beirne, and Joey Gonzalez of Barry’s at Barry’s Navy Yard Rooftop VIP Party at the Thompson Hotel.
Dan About Town

Party photographer Dan Swartz's diary of bashes, benefits, and galas.

January 18

Ned’s Club Washington, DC, preview party

Jonathan Capehart of the Washington Post and MSNBC with Politico’s Ankush Khardori.
Joiwind Ronen of Ned’s Club Washington, DC; Gareth Banner, group managing director for the Ned; and Megan Foster, managing director of the Line, the Ned US, and Saguaro Hotels.
Brittany Watts, Congressman Eric Swalwell, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association’s Bridget Sewell.

 

January 22

NFL Super Bowl LIX Reception at La Grande Boucherie DC

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman and the NFL’s Jonathan Nabavi.
The NFL’s Kenneth Edmonds and Brendon Plack.
Former NFL players Ken Harvey and John Booty with Congresswoman Nanette Barragán.

 

January 23

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila VIP Preview

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila cofounders Keith Menin and Jared Galbut.

 

January 23

Life Alive Organic Café Grand-Opening Party

Food influencers Jason Fisher, Tessa Alimahmoodi, and Nnaemeka Chima.
Life Alive Organic Café’s Patrick Jones, Elizabeth Gilahuanco, Bryan Timko, and Anna Tou.
Life Alive chef Dylan Mendelsohn and Oyster Oyster owner Rob Rubba.

 

January 30

The Capital Pride Alliance’s Taste of Pride Launch Party at Hook Hall

Hook Hall owner Anna Valero and the Capital Pride Alliance’s Brandon Bayton.
Erwin Gomez of Karma by Erwin Gomez, TheListAreYouOnIt.com publisher Nycci Nellis, and ROI Advertising CEO David Nellis.
NBC Washington’s Justin Stewart and Jummy Olabanji.

 

February 1

Barry’s Navy Yard Rooftop VIP Party at the Thompson Hotel

Tomás Talamante of Federal and Regional Affairs with Jacklyn Mathew of Events DC.
Quintin Fortes, Deirdre Beirne, and Joey Gonzalez of Barry’s.
AJ Dronkers, Libby & My owner Libby Rasmussen, and Stephanie Wilkes.
This article appears in the February 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

