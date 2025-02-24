Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras Around DC

When: Tuesday, February 25 from 7 to 8:30 PM

Where: 327 S St., NE

RavenHook Bakehouse will join forces with Eckington brewery Last Generation to host an evening of festive King Cake decorating. Each guest will receive their own cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled brioche cake, as well as icings and decorations. $35 tickets are available for purchase here.

When: Saturday, March 1 to Tuesday, March 4; 10 AM to 10 PM each day.

Where: 664 Maine Ave., SW

At Makers Union’s Wharf location, find Cajun food and drink specials through Mardi Gras (March 4). Offerings include jambalaya, gumbo dip, and Fat Tuesday shots. Make a reservation here.

When: Saturday, March 1 from noon to midnight.

Where: 640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

This refurbished-train-turned-bar will offer Cajun food and drink specials from guests chefs and bartenders. During the day, look for a family-friendly vibe with a Disney princess impersonator and Girl Scout cookie sales. Later, a brass band (the Dan Wallace Trio), and a DJ take over. RSVP for free here.

When: Saturday, March 1 from 1 to 4 PM

Where: 847 S. Pickett St., Alexandria

At Aslin‘s Alexandria beer garden, expect on-theme food specials, live music by Mike Flaherty’s Dixieland Direct Jazz Band, and the return of the brewery’s King-Cake-flavored stout. Reserved free tickets here.

When: Saturday, March 1 from 1 to 6 PM

Where: 7581 Colshire Dr., McLean

This family- and dog-friendly outdoor bar is doing it up with live music, face-painting, a moon bounce, a bead toss challenge, and samples of several local beers and ciders. Reserve free tickets here.

When: Saturday, March 1 from 3 to 6 PM

Where: 760 Maine Ave., SW

Southwest DC’s Wharf will bring back its annual Mardi Gras parade and day-long party, complete with stilt walkers, a brass band performance on the pier, and fireworks right after sundown. RSVP for free on Facebook.

When: Sunday, March 2 from 11 AM to 4:30 PM

Where: 818 N. St. Asaph St., Alexandria

This Old Town seafood spot is throwing a crawfish boil—revelers get two pounds of the crustaceans, plus fixins and an iced tea or lemonade. Tickets are $45; order them here.

When: Monday, March 3 from 5 to 10 PM

Where: 3212 Georgia Ave., NW

This expansive indoor/outdoor Park View wine bar is planning a Lundi Gras party. Your $20 ticket includes a Hurricane and the live melodies of the Joe Brotherton Trio, and there will be food specials for purchase. Reserve your spot on Resy.

When: Tuesday, March 4 from 4 to 11 PM

Where: 7730 Capital One Tower Rd., Tysons

This Tysons brewery will host a bash with live music, dancing, and food and drinks for purchase. Dressing in Mardi Gras colors (purple, green, and gold) is encouraged, and admission is free—RSVP here.

When: Tuesday, March 4 from 6 to 9 PM

Where: 1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Bayou Bakery‘s chef/owner David Guas, a New Orleans native, is hosting the cafe’s 15th annual Mardi Pardi. Look for parade-themed food and drink, with choices like chicken-andouille gumbo and King Cake daiquiris. Finish off with beignets or pralines for dessert. Tickets, available here, start at $30 for adults and $20 for children. Party-friendly takeout options, including king cakes and muffuletta platters, are available now.

When: Tuesday, March 4 from 6 to 11:30 PM

Where: 3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

There are few better ways to celebrate Mardi Gras than beer and moonshine—and this laidback Alexandria bar will have both, plus fire pits and bar snacks for purchase. There are 52 drafts to choose from. Get your free tickets here.