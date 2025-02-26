The Place Cards Doubled as Bookmarks for Guests to Take Home From This Wedding

Gabrielle, an attorney from Middleburg, and Nick, an exterior cleaning business owner from Arlington, met and became friends as freshman at the College of William & Mary. Junior year, their friendship blossomed into romance, and for their first date they dressed as Captain Hook and Tinkerbell for a fraternity Halloween party. Together more than a decade, Nick proposed over drinks on a dock in western New York, where their dog served as “an adorable distraction,” and Nick “narrowly avoided losing” the ring in the lake.

Coincidentally, the most memorably moment of their October wedding day also involved a fumbling of the rings: this time, by the best man during the ceremony. “Everyone fell silent for a few moments, then Nick cracked a joke, and everyone heaved a collective sigh of relief,” says Gabrielle. “After that point, it felt like we didn’t have to be so serious and formal and we could all just let loose and have fun.” (Also, she adds, the best man redeemed himself with an incredible best man speech.)

Special elements of the wedding decor included custom place cards that doubled as bookmarks for guests to take home, but their biggest splurge, they say, wasn’t at the wedding itself but on the honeymoon, at the Baoase Luxury Resort in Curaçao.

See the photos of their big day below.

