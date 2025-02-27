4 Open Houses To Visit This Weekend

Real Estate

With cherry blossom season fast approaching, the house hunters among us are keeping a closer eye on new listings. Check out this week’s open house picks—a renovated Cape Cod in Bethesda, a charming Arlington Tudor, and a rowhouse in LeDroit Park. Our luxury selection? A six-bedroom house in Bethesda, which includes a separate guest suite.

 

A Bethesda Cape Cod

Photograph by Derek and Vee.
Photograph by Derek and Vee.
Photograph by Derek and Vee.
Photograph by Derek and Vee.

Price: $1.3 million
Where: 4604 Highland Ave.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/4
Lot size:  0.13 acres
Listing agents: Brittany Allison and Peter Allison, Compass
Open house: Saturday, March 1, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 1932 house features updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, and a renovated kitchen complete with upgraded appliances and countertops. Outside, find a spacious deck, backyard, and detached garage.

An Arlington Tudor

Photograph by Hometrack Real Estate Marketing.
Photograph by Hometrack Real Estate Marketing.
Photograph by Hometrack Real Estate Marketing.
Photograph by Hometrack Real Estate Marketing.

Price: $1.499 million
Where: 4903 Washington Blvd.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4
Lot size: 0.18 acres
Listing agents: Paige Patterson and Phyllis Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, March 2, 1 PM — 3 PM

A brick patio in the backyard, a teal-colored sunroom, and a butler’s pantry are among the draws of this 1935 Tudor. Located in the Westover neighborhood, the house is less than a mile to the Ballston Metro.

 

A LeDroit Park Rowhouse

Photograph by Derek and Vee.
Photograph by Derek and Vee.
Photograph by Derek and Vee.
Photograph by Derek and Vee.

Price: $799,000
Where: 2016 2nd St., NW — Unit 1
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2.5
Listing agent: Leslie Backoff, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Open house: Sunday, March 2, 2 PM — 4 PM

This listing’s private rooftop deck offers panoramic views of the DC skyline, including the Washington Monument. Other highlights include a soaking tub in the primary bath and a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar.

A Bethesda House

Photograph by CPV Media.
Photograph by CPV Media.
Photograph by CPV Media.
Photograph by CPV Media.

Price: $3.345 million
Where: 8820 Burning Tree Rd.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/6.5
Lot size: 1.07 acres
Listing agents: Ben Roth and Sassy Jacobs, Washington Fine Properties
Open house: Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 5,300-square-foot Bethesda house boasts numerous luxury amenities, including a landscaped yard, a flagstone patio, and a grand sunroom. A guest suite above the detached two-car garage includes a kitchenette.

Kate Corliss
Editorial Fellow

