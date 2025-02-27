4 Open Houses To Visit This Weekend

With cherry blossom season fast approaching, the house hunters among us are keeping a closer eye on new listings. Check out this week’s open house picks—a renovated Cape Cod in Bethesda, a charming Arlington Tudor, and a rowhouse in LeDroit Park. Our luxury selection? A six-bedroom house in Bethesda, which includes a separate guest suite.

A Bethesda Cape Cod

Price: $1.3 million

Where: 4604 Highland Ave.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/4

Lot size: 0.13 acres

Listing agents: Brittany Allison and Peter Allison, Compass

Open house: Saturday, March 1, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 1932 house features updated bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors, and a renovated kitchen complete with upgraded appliances and countertops. Outside, find a spacious deck, backyard, and detached garage.

An Arlington Tudor

Price: $1.499 million

Where: 4903 Washington Blvd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4

Lot size: 0.18 acres

Listing agents: Paige Patterson and Phyllis Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, March 2, 1 PM — 3 PM

A brick patio in the backyard, a teal-colored sunroom, and a butler’s pantry are among the draws of this 1935 Tudor. Located in the Westover neighborhood, the house is less than a mile to the Ballston Metro.

A LeDroit Park Rowhouse

Price: $799,000

Where: 2016 2nd St., NW — Unit 1

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2/2.5

Listing agent: Leslie Backoff, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: Sunday, March 2, 2 PM — 4 PM

This listing’s private rooftop deck offers panoramic views of the DC skyline, including the Washington Monument. Other highlights include a soaking tub in the primary bath and a chef’s kitchen with a breakfast bar.

A Bethesda House

Price: $3.345 million

Where: 8820 Burning Tree Rd.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6/6.5

Lot size: 1.07 acres

Listing agents: Ben Roth and Sassy Jacobs, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2, 1 PM — 3 PM

This 5,300-square-foot Bethesda house boasts numerous luxury amenities, including a landscaped yard, a flagstone patio, and a grand sunroom. A guest suite above the detached two-car garage includes a kitchenette.