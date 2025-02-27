9 Restaurants With Ramadan Specials in the DC Area

Ramadan starts Friday, February 28 and runs through Saturday, March 29—and these DC-area restaurants want to do the cooking for you before and after a day of fasting. Here are some of the spots offering Suhoor and Iftar specials during the holiday.

1817 M St., NW; 7393 D Lee Hwy., Falls Church

Visit this laid-back Egyptian restaurant in Dupont Circle or Falls Church for a $55 prix fixe dinner (also available for takeout). You have two menus to choose from, but both come with several dishes, including creamy baba ganoush, house-made kofta, and two pieces of baklava.

100 District Sq., SW

Chic Wharf Lebanese restaurant Ilili will offer a prix fixe Iftar menu for $75 per person through Saturday, March 29. From 6 to 7 PM each day, feast on nougat-stuffed dates, family-style small plates and entrées, and orange-zested milk pudding or baklava for dessert.

8045 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

During Ramadan, this Persian fine-dining restaurant will serve a $65-per-person bottomless Iftar menu. Highlights include pistachio soup, an array of dips, chicken kabobs with saffron butter, crispy tahdig rice, and dates stuffed with walnuts, brown butter, and Maldon salt.

1847 Columbia Rd., NW

This top-notch Afghan restaurant in Adams Morgan is offering a $45-per-person prix fixe. It includes dishes like crispy pakora, beef kofta in tomato sauce, and cardamom-scented rice pudding, plus green or black tea.

6981 Hechinger Dr., Springfield

For a Yemeni-style Iftar buffet available every day during Ramadan, visit this Springfield dining room (a perennial favorite on our 100 Very Best Restaurants list). The buffet is priced at $38.99 for adults and $25 for children.

425 I St., NW

A four-course Iftar menu, $44.95 per person, will be available at this Mount Vernon Triangle Turkish spot all Ramadan long. Choices include muhammara; feta-stuffed pastries; potato cakes with yogurt sauce; several kebabs; moussaka; and tahini crème brûlée.

305 N. Glebe Rd. Arlington

Throughout Ramadan, this casual Pakistani spot is offering specials for both Suhoor and Iftar. At Suhoor, try a selection of parathas, along with omelets, shawarmas, and Kashmiri chai; at Iftar, go for daily soups and fresh pakora, as well as floral and hydrating rooh-afza.

8190 Strawberry Ln., Falls Church; 13940 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., Chantilly

Through Saturday, March 29, these Mediterranean fast-casual places will offer a three-course Iftar dinner starting at sunset every evening. The meal, which is $23 for adults and $17 for kids, includes potato pakora, chicken korma, rice-milk pudding, and a fountain drink.

2815 M St., NW

Starting on Saturday, March 1, this Georgetown Mediterranean restaurant will serve a $55-per-person Iftar dinner comprised of daily specials. Choose your own mezze and non-alcoholic beverage, and finish off with a selection of sweet atayef.