Epstein Files Don’t Impress MAGA Influencers, Alexandria Food Truck Dazzles Richmonders, and We’ve Got Advice for Whistleblowers

Good morning. The Tidal basin’s Yoshino cherry blossom trees will be at peak bloom March 28-31, the National Park Service predicted yesterday. In case you haven’t been on Instagram, a grassroots movement called for a one-day economic boycott to last all of Friday. Sunny with gusts possible this afternoon and a high near 58 today. A low around 47 tonight. The Capitals will host Tampa Bay on Saturday, the same day the Wizards visit Charlotte. Old Glory DC, the region’s Major League Rugby team, plays its home opener Saturday against the San Diego Legion. Nominations for our “Great Places to Work” contest close today. You can find me on Bluesky, I’m @abeaujon.87 on Signal, and there’s a link to my email address at the bottom of this post.

I can’t stop listening to:

Destroyer, “Bologna.” The VHS vibes of this video, from Destroyer’s next album, “Dan’s Boogie,” capture a lot about what so many people love about this band. Destroyer will open for Father John Misty at the Anthem Saturday.

Here’s some administration news you might have blocked out:

• A federal judge said that the recent mass firings of probationary US government workers was illegal. It’s not clear whether the ruling will offer relief to anyone who’s already been let go. (Washington Post) The cuts came for NOAA yesterday. (CNN) The Social Security Administration plans to lay off as much as 50 percent of its staff. (AP)

• The Trump administration directed US armed forces to remove transgender people from their posts. (AP)

• It also cut funding to projects that fight HIV, polio, and hunger. (NYT)

Is that bad? “More than a dozen of the senior leaders at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including those with the most experience in leading disaster recovery, have either been fired or have resigned, thinning its management ranks weeks ahead of hurricane season.” (NYT)

DOGE DOGE DOGE: An inside account of Elon Musk‘s government-slashing project. (NYT) And here’s a similar deep dive. (WSJ) Meet the people who are carrying out Musk’s vision. (NYT)

• Attorney General Pam Bondi released the “Epstein files” to some MAGA influencers yesterday. Apparently the information inside was a bit of a dud. (Miami Herald)

• Meet the Democratic attorneys general who work together to try to thwart the Trump administration. (Politico)

A snazzy open house, by Kate Corliss

This impressive house in Bethesda has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a grand sunroom, and a guest suite above the detached two-car garage that includes a kitchenette. It’s listed at $3.345 million. See more of Kate’s open house recommendations here.

How to whistleblow: A guide for federal workers

If you see something, here’s how to say something. In this guide we published this morning, Washingtonian offers advice from Mark Zaid and more about how employees of the US government can report misconduct as safely as possible. The first piece of advice is to get yourself a lawyer who specializes in such matters. Many will work under a contingency agreement, so you won’t need to pay up front. Then we provide a checklist and other contacts, including Washingtonian’s own secure email address.

Recently on Washingtonian dot com:

• “I quit my retirement,” says Bob Boilen. Here’s his a new tiny desk.

• “Gallows Humor,” a play about school shootings produced entirely by local teens, will open tonight.

• Good news for touring wizards: A dragon-themed sandwich shop has opened near the 9:30.

• Where to find Ramadan specials.

• Our guide to cultural events next month.

Local news links:

• Never-dull Virginia lawmaker Amanda Chase plans a run for governor. (Washington Post)

• An Alexandria food truck made a splash in Richmond. (Axios Richmond)

• Trump named Hung Cao, who lost to Tim Kaine in last year’s Virginia Senate race, to be undersecretary of the Navy. (WUSA)

• People cheered USAID workers as they went to clean out their offices yesterday. (WTOP)

Weekend event picks, by Briana Thomas:

Friday: Karen Zacarías‘ adaptation of Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence opens at Arena Stage.

Saturday: The Wharf’s Mardi Gras parade will include jugglers, etc.; at night there’ll be fireworks and performances by the Experience Band & Show, Too Much Talent Band, Crush Funk Brass Band, and others.

Sunday: Brides-to-be can shop wedding dresses, antique jewelry, accessories, and more at a vintage pop-up at Union Market.

See all of Briana’s picks here.

Did you miss our 100 Very Best Restaurants List? It’s here.

TGIF! See you Monday morning.

Join the conversation!