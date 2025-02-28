Under Armour’s CEO Is Selling His Maryland Horse Farm for $22M

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is selling his equestrian estate in Reisterstown, Maryland, for $22 million. Named Sagamore Farm, the property northwest of Baltimore spans more than 400 acres. Plank told the Wall Street Journal he had hoped to use the estate to raise racehorses but said he couldn’t devote enough time to the pursuit. Denie Dulin of Compass is the listing agent.

The estate was founded in 1925 by Isaac Emerson, founder of the popular headache remedy Bromo-Seltzer. The next owner, Alfred G. Vanderbilt Jr., established the property as an elite breeding and training ground for horses. The almost 16,000-square-foot main house, known as Top of the Valley, boasts six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a library, gym, and expansive views of Worthington Valley.

Other residential properties dot the grounds, including a general manager’s house and staff apartments known as the bunkhouse. The equestrian facilities include three renovated barns, paddocks, turnout fields, and a track with a newly constructed Clocker’s Tower that offers an elevated view of the training below.

In 2020, Plank sold another luxury property in the DC area: a Georgetown mansion that commanded $17.25 million.