A Quick History of the Senate’s Candy Desk

What’s the deal with this sweet tradition?

Photo-Illustration by Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

There’s a desk located by the Senate chamber’s busiest entrance that, since 1965, has been known as the Candy Desk: Whichever senator it’s assigned to keeps it stocked with sweets. Here’s a look at some of the goodies over the years.

 

George Murphy

1965–1971

The Candy Desk tradition began when this California senator began filling his desk drawer with lozenges following vocal-cord surgery and shared with others. The idea stuck, and subsequent holders of the desk picked their own treats to offer.

 

 

John McCain

1987–1989

The Arizona senator didn’t skimp, providing breath mints, cough drops, and hard candy during his tenure.

 

 

Rick Santorum

1997–2007

During the Pennsylvanian’s decade-long candy reign, Hershey sent over about 400 pounds of its products per year.

 

 

Mark Kirk

2011–2015

This Illinois senator focused on Chicago sweets like Wrigley’s Gum, Garrett Popcorn, and Tootsie Rolls.

 

 

Todd Young

2023–2025

Hoosier confections were on offer from the Indiana politician, including Toxic Waste sour candies and Albanese Confectionery gummies.

 

 

Markwayne Mullin

2025–present

The current keeper of the desk is this Oklahoma senator, who’s supplying Sour Patch Kids and Nerds.

 

This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.

