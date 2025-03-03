A Quick History of the Senate’s Candy Desk

Photo-Illustration by Jennifer Albarracin Moya.
There’s a desk located by the Senate chamber’s busiest entrance that, since 1965, has been known as the Candy Desk: Whichever senator it’s assigned to keeps it stocked with sweets. Here’s a look at some of the goodies over the years.
George Murphy
1965–1971
The Candy Desk tradition began when this California senator began filling his desk drawer with lozenges following vocal-cord surgery and shared with others. The idea stuck, and subsequent holders of the desk picked their own treats to offer.
John McCain
1987–1989
The Arizona senator didn’t skimp, providing breath mints, cough drops, and hard candy during his tenure.
Rick Santorum
1997–2007
During the Pennsylvanian’s decade-long candy reign, Hershey sent over about 400 pounds of its products per year.
Mark Kirk
2011–2015
This Illinois senator focused on Chicago sweets like Wrigley’s Gum, Garrett Popcorn, and Tootsie Rolls.
Todd Young
2023–2025
Hoosier confections were on offer from the Indiana politician, including Toxic Waste sour candies and Albanese Confectionery gummies.
Markwayne Mullin
2025–present
The current keeper of the desk is this Oklahoma senator, who’s supplying Sour Patch Kids and Nerds.
This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.
