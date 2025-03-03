There’s a familiar name on Washington’s newest real estate sign. McEnearney Associates has joined the Corcoran® Network, becoming the brand’s first affiliate in Greater D.C.

Corcoran has been a leader in residential real estate for more than 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing network of affiliates, the brand boasts more than 4,500 independent sales professionals at 100 offices serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. The firm is a fixture on The Real Deal’s annual New York City residential brokerage rankings, earning the #1 spot in Manhattan in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

“Through establishing a presence in a major city like Washington, D.C., as well as the marketplaces just outside this global hub, we are making a pivotal step in expanding our company’s physical footprint and strategic network,” said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group®.

McEnearney Associates began in 1980, with founder John McEnearney at the helm. Today, the company is led by his daughter, Maureen McEnearney Dunn, and Peter Pejacsevich, Principal and Chief Operating Officer. Through her tenure, Dunn has brought visionary leadership, growing the firm sevenfold and transforming operations to significantly expand its market presence. 45 years later, McEnearney today rosters more than 420 agents and 40 support staff, with 13 physical offices across the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

As a strategic growth merger, McEnearney Associates joined forces with Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties in June of 2023. Having led successful careers as agents, Pejacsevich and Scott Buzzelli founded Atoka Properties, subsequently acquiring Middleburg Real Estate in 2008. Initially drawn to Middleburg, Virginia, for its strong heritage and deep history, the team channeled their personal interest and successful business into establishing a premier brokerage serving Virginia and West Virginia’s countryside and beyond.

Under Dunn’s leadership, the firm has recruited top talent with a renewed focus on marketing, education, training, and technology, keeping their team ahead of the curve to best serve clients. Deeply committed to industry and community involvement, she has served on the Northern Virginia Association of REALTORS® Ethics and Professional Standards Committees and has led hundreds of key fundraising initiatives, including the Capital Area Food Bank, Arlington Food Assistance Center, and At Home in Alexandria.

“The authentic culture and dedication to excellence with the Corcoran® brand has always aligned seamlessly with the core values of McEnearney,” said Dunn. “Corcoran’s robust marketing strategies and expansive network can help equip our agents to deliver even greater care and support to both new and loyal clients.”

“The Corcoran® brand’s genuine spirit resonated with us – values of service, integrity, market expertise, and neighborhood fluency, affirming that together we could achieve something even more impactful in our market,” said Pejacsevich. “While maintaining independence, we now gain access to cutting-edge technology, refined marketing strategies, an expanded network, and enhanced resources.”

Since launching in February 2020, the Corcoran Network has grown steadily, both domestically and abroad. Most recently, it launched new affiliates in Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Oregon; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“We are thrilled to welcome Corcoran McEnearney, an impressive and well-respected company with a well-earned reputation for excellence and integrity,” said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. “By joining forces, our network is gaining invaluable expertise and presence in a major world market.”

Corcoran McEnearney will become the network’s second largest affiliate, following Corcoran Icon Properties in Northern California. Its addition marks a significant milestone for the brand, boosting its number of affiliated agents, along with its physical office count, by nearly 10%.

“I am confident this partnership will flourish, as this area’s discerning clientele aligns perfectly with the Corcoran® brand’s premier positioning, while the McEnearney team’s commitment to excellent service resonates with our brand’s premium offerings,” Liebman added.