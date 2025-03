Happy March, DC!

Cherry blossom peak season is just a few weeks away, but in the meantime, Artechouse is showing off digital flowers in its new exhibition to welcome spring. In other events, the Great Big Game Show arrives in Georgetown, and a Women’s History Month Celebration is happening this weekend at the Smithsonian.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

March 3–9

“Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist” exhibit. With her work about social justice in a variety of media, and roots in DC, Elizabeth Catlett is one of the most revolutionary artists of the 20th century. A new exhibition at the National Gallery of Art examines more than 150 of her artworks, including sculptures, drawings, and paintings, from her career in both America and Mexico (March 9 through July 6, free, National Gallery of Art). “Blooming Wonders” at Artechouse. Get ready for spring’s DC’s beloved cherry blossoms at the tech-driven gallery Artechouse. “Blooming Wonders: A Best-of-Spring Exhibition” is a digital art installation featuring some of their previous cherry blossom-themed displays; there’s on-theme beverages at the XR Bar, too (opens Fri, $24+, Southwest DC). Great Big Game Show. Trivia fans have a new place to compete in DC. Great Big Game Show arrives in Georgetown this weekend. Contestants can compete in multiple rounds of gameplay, with a live host and challenges from popular TV game shows. The family-friendly experience lets two teams face off on a soundstage complete with lights and buzzers (opens Fri, $40 per person for groups up to 14 guests, Georgetown). Women’s History Day Celebration. Celebrate International Women’s Day with the Portrait Gallery this weekend. Museum visitors can create sketches and zines, participate in a meditation session, sit in on bilingual story times, take guided curator tours, and more (Sat, free, but registration encouraged, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery). Phillips after 5 Techno Takeover. Here’s a unique addition to The Phillips Collection’s monthly after-hours art night. This week, art admirers can also make music. The gallery is hosting a Techno Takeover, inspired by electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, during which visitors can watch a documentary screening of God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines, attend a techno music-making workshop, craft magnets, play trivia, and more (Thurs, $20, Dupont).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

The Polish Film Festival returns to town offering a deep dive into Polish cinema, screening films on the war in Ukraine and other timely topics (Tues-Sun, $150 for festival pass, Downtown, Bethesda).

Play puzzles and word games after hours at Planet Word’s Wordplay Wednesday (Wed, $5+, Downtown).

Author Laila Lalami discusses her latest book The Dream Hotel—a mystery about technology—at Politics and Prose (Wed, free, Northwest DC).

A collection of artists create works on peace and healing at Zenith Gallery’s “Amethyst” (Fri through April 19, free, Northwest DC).

Watch a movie screening of biopic Frida at the library (Fri, free, Southwest DC).

Community and heritage:

Be a part of a panel conversation with Women of Craft Beverage at Lost Generation Brewing Company (Tues, $35, Eckington).

Celebrate International Women’s Day at Hotel Zena’s Her Plate five-course dinner, and meet local women chefs (Thurs, $105, Downtown).

International Women’s Day Agora at The Ven features live painting, keynote speeches from women leaders, and woman-owned vendors (Thurs, $10, Dupont).

Wear green to the Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade down Main Street (Sun, free, Annapolis).

Theater and shows:

See the new comedy and drama A Room in the Castle at Folger Theatre (Tues through April 6, $20+, Capitol Hill).

It’s A Mother****ing Pleasure uses satire to discuss disability rights (Thurs through March 30, pay-what-you-can+, Penn Quarter).

Culinary show host Alton Brown brings his farewell tour to DC (Sat, $60+, National Theatre).

Podcaster Shannon Beveridge brings a live exes and o’s show to Union Stage (Fri, $35+, Wharf).

Music and concerts:

Visit Haydee’s Restaurant to catch DC hardcore band Grand Scheme live in concert (Tues, $10, Northwest DC).

Actor and rock musician Michael Shannon performs with Jason Narducy and friends at 9:30 Club (Tues, $35, Shaw).

DC jazz vocalist Akua Allrich sings at Songbyrd as part of the Mars Arts DC Concert Series (Wed, free, registration encouraged, Union Market).

Bites and beverages:

Sip a complimentary hurricane spritz, and see Joe Brotherton perform live at Second Annual Lundi Gras Party (Mon, $20, Park View).

Gumbo, crawfish, and other New Orleans-inspired cuisine will be served at Mardi Pardi (Tues, $20+, Arlington).

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Whino with drink specials and art (Tues, free, Arlington).

Attend Heurich House Museum’s Senate Bock Release Party to sample the traditional brew, and learn beer history from historians (Wed, free, but rsvps sold out, limited walk-ins available, Dupont).

K Street’s popular rooftop lounge Ciel will transform into a cherry blossom escape this weekend featuring spring decor and festive cocktails (opens Fri, free entry, Downtown).

Plan ahead:

National Gallery Nights opens its spring season of after-hours events with a printmaking party based on the theme “Revolutionary Women” (March 13, free, but registration required, ticket lottery opens Mon, National Gallery of Art).

Things to do with kids:

