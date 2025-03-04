These Are the DC Properties GSA Plans to Dispose Of

The US General Services Administration announced Tuesday that it will seek to rid the nation of 443 federal buildings and facilities it has deemed as “functionally obsolete” for the US government. Forty-one of these properties are in the District of Columbia. The GSA says these “non-core” properties are mainly office spaces that the federal workforce can no longer properly use because of “decades of funding deficiencies,” the release reads.

Many local and national landmarks are on the list, including the Department of Agriculture’s South Building, the James V. Forrestal Building that houses the Department of Energy, the Hubert H. Humphrey Building that houses the Department of Health and Human Services, the Frances Perkins Building that houses the Department of Labor, the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the GSA’s own headquarters, and the Old Post Office Building, which used to house the Trump International Hotel. There are also oddities, like the obsolete steam tunnels that once delivered heat to some buildings.

The GSA can dispose of a property by transferring it to another federal agency, turning it into space for homeless assistance programs, negotiating a sale to a state or local government, or selling it at full market value. This announcement comes under the purview of the agency’s acting administrator, the software entrepreneur Stephen Ehikian, who in January said the agency will now be “laser focused on driving an efficient government.”

Here’s the GSA’s list of the non-core properties it has designated for disposal:

2430 E ST NW CENTRAL

2430 E ST NW EAST

2430 E ST NW SOUTH

320 FIRST STREET NW

AGRI SOUTH

AMERICAN RED CROSS BUILDING

AMERICAN RED-CROSS LAND

CENTRAL HTG PLNT A/C

CENTRAL HTG PLNT STM

COLUMBIA PLAZA – 2401 E ST

COURT OF MIL APP

DIPLOMACY MUSEUM

FEDERAL TRADE

FORRESTAL

FORRESTAL DAYCARE

FRANCES PERKINS BLDG

GSA

HUBERT HUMPHREY BLDG

J EDGAR HOOVER BLDG

JAMES L. WHITTEN FB

JUDICIARY SQUARE

LAFAYETTE

MARY E. SWITZER BUILDING

ORVILLE WRIGHT

POST OFFICE OLD

POT ANX 1

POT ANX 2

POT ANX 3

POT ANX 4

POT ANX 5

POT ANX PWR HSE

REMOTE DELIVERY SITE

ROBERT C. WEAVER BUILDING

ROBERT F. KENNEDY BLDG

SOUTH EAST FED CTR

STEAM DISTRI TUNNELS

THEODORE ROOSEVELT

US INTERNATIONAL TR

VETERANS ADMIN

WILBUR J COHEN BLDG

WILBUR WRIGHT