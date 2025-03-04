Washington Capitals Announce Cherry Blossom-Inspired Gear

The Washington Capitals will salute DC’s famous cherry blossoms this month. Players will wear a cherry blossom sweater (okay, fine, jersey) during arrivals for their March 18 game against Detroit that will feature the retro “screaming eagle” design. DC-area artist Taylor Kampa Olson designed the apparel, and the team plans to auction off autographed sweaters and pucks to benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation beginning March 18. There are cherry blossom-related items for sale in the team’s online and real-world stores now, including this hoodie.

The National Park Service predicted last week that peak bloom would occur March 28-31.

