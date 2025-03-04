News & Politics

Washington Capitals Announce Cherry Blossom-Inspired Gear

Players will wear a "screaming eagle" cherry blossom sweater before a game on March 18.

Written by
| Published on
Pierre-Luc Dubois models the cherry-blossom jersey. Photograph courtesy the Washington Capitals.

The Washington Capitals will salute DC’s famous cherry blossoms this month. Players will wear a cherry blossom sweater (okay, fine, jersey) during arrivals for their March 18 game against Detroit that will feature the retro “screaming eagle” design. DC-area artist Taylor Kampa Olson designed the apparel, and the team plans to auction off autographed sweaters and pucks to benefit the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation beginning March 18. There are cherry blossom-related items for sale in the team’s online and real-world stores now, including this hoodie.

The National Park Service predicted last week that peak bloom would occur March 28-31.

More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. He lives in Del Ray.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day