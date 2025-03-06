4 Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Celebrate this weekend’s sunny forecast—and the return of daylight saving time on Sunday—with an open-house tour. Here are this week’s picks: A sunny rowhouse in Bloomingdale, a Bethesda Midcentury Modern with a heated pool, a newly renovated Craftsman in Arlington, and a luxe townhouse in Kalorama with skyline views.

A Bloomingdale Rowhouse

Price: $825,000

Where: 28 Bryant St., NE

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/2

Lot size: .06 acres

Listing agents: Jacob Abbott and Shemaya Klar, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Open house: Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9, 1 PM – 4 PM

Original wood details, skylights, and two sunrooms—one upstairs that could double as a home office or playroom—are among the draws of this 1920 rowhouse.

A Bethesda Midcentury Modern

Price: $1.24 million

Where: 6008 Grosvenor Ln.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4/3

Lot size: 0.2 acres

Listing agent: Rhonda Mortensen, Compass

Open house: Sunday, March 9, 12 PM – 3 PMPine ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an open floor plan are among the highlights of this 1958 listing. Outside, find a landscaped backyard and a heated pool.

An Arlington Craftsman

Price: $1.696 million

Where: 948 N. Livingston St.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4

Lot size: 0.14 acres

Listing agent: Deyi Awadallah and Tammy Rasheed, DSA Properties & Investments

Open house: Sunday, March 9, 1 PM – 4 PM

Located in the Dominion Hills neighborhood, this 1946 house was recently renovated and features a chef’s kitchen, two fireplaces, and a soaking tub in the primary ensuite bathroom. The primary bedroom has its own wet bar.

A Kalorama Townhouse

Price: $4.695 million

Where: 2120 Bancroft Pl., NW

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5/4.5

Lot size: .05 acres

Listing agent: Liz Dangio and Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Open house: Sunday, March 9, 2 PM – 4 PM

This 1908 four-level townhouse, newly renovated, boasts white oak flooring, a kitchen with Miele appliances, and multiple terraces with skyline views. A sculpture studio on the lower level can serve as a recreation room.