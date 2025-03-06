8 Ways to Celebrate Women’s History Month in the DC Area

Women’s History Month is about honoring the achievements of women from the past as well as current-day. This March, the DC area is hosting food tastings, pop-up vendor markets, yoga, art exhibits, author conversations, and more to commemorate women who are making a difference in the community.

Regarding Her’s Women’s History Month Festival

location_on Various locations language Website March 1-29

Support a local woman-owned eatery by attending a food tasting, wine class, coffee outing, or cheese workshop during Regarding Her’s Women’s History Month Festival featuring businesses such as Chiboo Bakery, Tae-Gu Kimchi, and Southeastern Roastery. A number of cuisine collaborations and events will be happening throughout the month, including a six-course dinner curated by Centrolina chef Amy Brandwein throughout the month, and a sound-and-coffee experience at Rhizome DC on March 29 (prices vary).

Women’s History Month at Sweet Home Café

location_on Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture language Website March 1-29

Here’s a flavorful way to commemorate the month: The NMAAHC’s Sweet Home Café is planning a Women’s History Month menu takeover, and will serve dishes prepared by women chefs from across the US. On March 7, museum visitors can taste stewed black-eyed peas, suya chicken thighs, plantains, and more by chef Aida Bah. On March 14, chef Paola Velez is serving a pastry pop-up with sweet items such as carrot buttermilk pie, Dominican cake, and brownies (museum entry free, café prices vary).

International Women’s Day Agora

location_on The Ven at Embassy Row language Website March 6

International Women’s Day Agora at The Ven features live painting by artist Mentwab Easwaran, keynote speeches from women leaders, and woman-owned vendors. Shop small from more than a dozen women creatives in the lobby-lounge while listening to music, or grab a bite to eat from The Ven’s Fred & Stilla Restaurant ($10).

SHE:DC

location_onUnion Market, Georgetown language Website March 6-30

Shop Made in DC is hosting another round of SHE:DC for Women’s History Month. The month-long commemoration uplifts women and non-binary artists and creatives by showcasing their work, distributing grants, hosting panel discussions, and featuring businesses at pop-up markets. One of the largest events on the SHE:DC program is a curated art show presenting 450 pieces of work created by 183 women and non-binary artists at La Cosecha and She:DC Annex Gallery + PopUp Shop in Union Market (prices vary).

Women’s History Day Celebration

location_on Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery language Website March 8

Celebrate International Women’s Day with the Portrait Gallery this weekend. Museum visitors can create sketches and zines, participate in a meditation session inspired by novelist Gertrude Stein, sit in on bilingual story times, take guided historian-led tours to learn about Carrie Ann Nation and the prohibitionists (free, but registration encouraged).

HerStory 5K

location_on Freedom Plaza language Website March 8

On your mark, get set, go! Mayor Bowser’s annual FITDC HerStory 5K returns to Freedom Plaza. The 5K welcomes families and pets to participate in a jog through downtown to celebrate the achievements of women in the District; the run begins at 10 AM. This year’s fitness festivities include the second edition of the HerStory Kids Dash, in which children 12 and under can run a modified race starting at 9:15 AM. Also, there are free event T-shirts for all ages (free, but registration required).

Celebrating Elizabeth Catlett

location_on National Gallery of Art language Website March 9

With her work about social justice, and her roots in DC, Elizabeth Catlett is one of the most revolutionary artists of the 20th century. A new exhibition at the National Gallery of Art examines more than 150 of her artworks, including sculptures, drawings, and paintings, from her career in both America and Mexico. On March 9, you can experience the exhibit as well as music by the Howard University Jazz Ensemble (free).

Moving Forward Together

location_on Francis A. Gregory Neighborhood Library language Website March 29

Community members can join this discussion about women’s health—billed as “Moving Forward Together: Women Educating and Inspiring a Generation”—hosted by the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives. The event includes a health resource fair, and a conversation with women’s health activists and authors Marita Golden and Bernardine Watson; it’s at the Francis A. Gregory Neighborhood Library (free).

