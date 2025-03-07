It’s eagle nesting season, and Mr. President and the Lady of the United States, aka Lotus, are expecting more eaglets. The pair, who live near the National Arboretum, have been banging like a screen door in a hurricane for several years, following a messy breakup between Mr. President and his previous partner, First Lady.

You can spy on the eagles here. The view is currently SFW, but eagles lead complicated lives. In 2019, life in Washington ground to a halt when Liberty, a bald eagle who lived near DC’s police academy, apparently took up with a suitor named Aaron Burrd after her longtime partner Justice split. Then, as is the fate of many reality stars, reality appeared to absorb them.

Mr. President and Lotus’s eaglets could be born around April 9, DC bird man Dan Rauch told the Washington Post. That is around the same period when Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will enjoy his best odds of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. Area residents can expect a spring of rapture and a summer of unexpected delight if the region experiences baby eagles and an NHL record simultaneously.

