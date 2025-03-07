Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This March

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Mina Morita

The director has a two-year residency at Woolly Mammoth.

Kostas Fostieris

The avgolemono king is done: He’s sold the downtown fave Greek Deli to new owners.

Chinyere Hubbard

She’s the new president and CEO of the DC Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Allison

He’ll steer all the classical content produced by WETA’s radio team.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Buzz is strong for the Ellicott City resident’s latest novel, Dream Count.

DISINVITED! Elon Musk

Chaos and confusion are the early hallmarks of his highly controversial DOGE efforts.

Photograph of Morita by Cheshire Isaacs.

Photograph of Fostieris by Lydia Wei.

Photograph of Hubbard courtesy of DC Chamber of Commerce.

Photograph of Adichie by Cindy Ord/Getty Images.

Photograph of Musk by Christopher Furloong/Getty Images.

This article appears in the March 2025 issue of Washingtonian.