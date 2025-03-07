Health  |  Our Events

Photos from Washingtonian’s 2024 Top Doctor Reception

Guests gathered at The Vault to celebrate the physicians on our 2024 Top Doctors list.

On February 26, 2025 three hundred guests gathered at the Watergate Hotel’s new space, The Vault, to celebrate the magazine’s 2024 Top Doctor honorees. Attendees enjoyed music, tasted decadent desserts and had the opportunity to appear on a faux digital custom Washingtonian magazine cover, courtesy of Washington Talent Agency.

The reception provided the opportunity for several of the region’s best physicians to network with peers, to reflect on their medical achievements, and to support the medical humanitarian assistance non-profit, Doctors Without Borders.

Thank you to our sponsor for making this evening possible: 

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States

Thank you to our wonderful vendors:

Venue: The Watergate Hotel 

Florals: Lees Flowers DC

DJ: Chris Laich

Photo Covers: Washington Talent Agency

Photography by: Sophie Macaluso

Rumana Abedin, and ASIMPEDS Tareq Abedin
Inova’s Mohammad Razavi, Virginia Pulmonary Associates Behnam Goudarzi, and Northern Virginia Hematology Oncology Associates Hamed Khosravi
Embassy of Qatar’s Legend Brumbaugh, Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill and Embassy of Qatar’s Ahmad Al Shebani
Apple Federal Credit Union’s Bandhini Patel, and Nova Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Associates Aditya Dubey pose with faux Washingtonian covers
Delicious dessert station sponsored by The Embassy of Qatar
Guest enjoy posing for their custom covers
Inova’s Henry Tran, Inova’s Jason Morda, and Virginia Heart’s Gautam Ramakrishna
Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill thanks doctors for their dedication and hard work!
Attendees enjoy the lounge sponsored by The Embassy of Qatar
Einstein Pediatrics’s Florencia, and District Dermatology’s Al.
Orthovirginia’s George Aguiar, Georgetown Hospital’s Rosina Aguiar, Heirloom’s Rachel Petruccelli, The Greater Washington Orthopaedic Group’s Gabriel Petruccelli, Einstein Pediatrics’s Florencia Segura, and District Dermatology’s Al Damavandy
Farragut Medical and Travel Care’s Ida Bergstorm, Magnificent Minds Neurology Center’s Sonal Patel, Pediatrics of Arlington’s Nancy Kim, and Dr. Amy Sweeney

