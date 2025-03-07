Photos from Washingtonian’s 2024 Top Doctor Reception

On February 26, 2025 three hundred guests gathered at the Watergate Hotel’s new space, The Vault, to celebrate the magazine’s 2024 Top Doctor honorees. Attendees enjoyed music, tasted decadent desserts and had the opportunity to appear on a faux digital custom Washingtonian magazine cover, courtesy of Washington Talent Agency.

The reception provided the opportunity for several of the region’s best physicians to network with peers, to reflect on their medical achievements, and to support the medical humanitarian assistance non-profit, Doctors Without Borders.

Thank you to our sponsor for making this evening possible:

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States

Thank you to our wonderful vendors:

Venue: The Watergate Hotel

Florals: Lees Flowers DC

DJ: Chris Laich

Photo Covers: Washington Talent Agency

Photography by: Sophie Macaluso