Photos from Welcome to Washington Reception

On March 5, 2025, Washingtonian and Invariant hosted an elegant cocktail reception at Fiola DC, bringing together distinguished guests for an evening of conversation and connection.

Washingtonian CEO Cathy Merrill took a moment to toast the attendees, expressing gratitude for their presence and acknowledging the event’s sponsors. She emphasized the importance of community and connection in Washington, welcoming both new and familiar faces to the city.

A special thank you to our sponsors for making this gathering possible:

BCG, Delta, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, PepsiCo and PhRMA.

We are also grateful to our event partners:



Venue: Fiola DC



Florist: Stacie Lee’s Flower Shop



Valet: MJ Valet

Photography by Ruby Ella Photography and Evy Mages.