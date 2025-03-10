News & Politics

Demolition Begins at DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza

The bright yellow letters became a landmark in 2020, and now are being removed.

Written by
| Published on
Black Lives Matter Plaza on Monday, March 10. Photos by Evy Mages

On Monday, March 10, DC crews began removing the Black Lives Matter mural from the 16th Street block in front of the White House. It was a sight to behold for Washingtonians who remember the iconic mural’s inception in June 2020. The famous DC block was the location of large-scale racial justice protests that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter Plaza was officially declared a permanent monument in October 2021.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the removal of the symbolic yellow letters last week, following pressure from the White House. House Republican Andrew Clyde of Georgia introduced a bill last week that would require DC to rename Black Lives Matter Plazaor else the District would lose federal funding from Congress.

See striking images and video of the removal below:

More:
Carmen Honker
Carmen Honker
Senior Social Media Producer

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day