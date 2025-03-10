Demolition Begins at DC’s Black Lives Matter Plaza

On Monday, March 10, DC crews began removing the Black Lives Matter mural from the 16th Street block in front of the White House. It was a sight to behold for Washingtonians who remember the iconic mural’s inception in June 2020. The famous DC block was the location of large-scale racial justice protests that followed the murder of George Floyd.

Black Lives Matter Plaza was officially declared a permanent monument in October 2021.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the removal of the symbolic yellow letters last week, following pressure from the White House. House Republican Andrew Clyde of Georgia introduced a bill last week that would require DC to rename Black Lives Matter Plaza—or else the District would lose federal funding from Congress.

See striking images and video of the removal below:

Join the conversation!