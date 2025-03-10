34 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week and Weekend

Happy Monday, DC!

Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend at the Wharf, or jumpstart your Cherry Blossom festivities with food and dancing at the Pink Tie Party. Plus, National Gallery Nights opens their spring season with an after-hours printmaking party.

Best Things to Do This Week and Weekend

March 10–16

Ireland at The Wharf. Tap into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit at the giant Ireland at the Wharf waterfront festival. Visitors can experience live performances by the lasses and lads of Virginia’s Boyle School of Irish Dance, Baltimore’s Poehemia, local group Ben-David Warner Band, and The 19th Street Band. Also, there will be drink specials at area bars, and a showing of the France vs. Scotland Six Nations Rugby match on the big screen at Transit Pier (Sat, free, Wharf ). National Gallery Nights. National Gallery Nights opens its spring season of after-hours events with a printmaking party based on the theme “Revolutionary Women.” The Women’s History Month palooza includes a gospel performance from The Legendary Ingramettes, and a dance party with DJ Chan Don (Thurs, free, but limited in-person tickets available, National Gallery of Art). Sister Act at Ford’s Theatre. Ford’s Theatre presents the musical adaptation of the popular ’90s movie Sister Act. The lively story follows a nightclub singer’s comedic journey to leading a church gospel choir (Fri through May 17, $53+, Penn Quarter). Pink Tie Party. Dance the night away at the Pink Tie Party to jumpstart the National Cherry Blossom Festival. The floral evening combines the culture and fun of Rio’s Carnival, Venice’s Festival, and DC’s cherry blossoms through tastes of area restaurants such as Nando’s, Carmine’s, Jaleo, and performances by Batala, Perfekt Blend, and members of Cafritz Young Artists of Washington National Opera (Fri, $250, Union Station). “Delighting Krishna” exhibit. This colorful exhibit brings together 14 grand paintings—averaging about eight-by-eight feet in size—from the Hindu Pushtimarg community depicting the god Krishna. The playful images of the child-god will go on display this weekend for the first time since the ’70s at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art (Sat through August 24, free, Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art). The All-Night Vigil at 110. The Washington Master Chorale wraps up its 15th season with an anniversary performance of Rachmaninoff’s inspirational choral work based on a Russian Orthodox ceremony. Guests can join a pre-concert talk, and then listen to the melodies of one of Rachmaninoff’s favorite pieces (Sun-Mon, $10+, free for federal workers, virtual, Downtown).

Want More Things to Do?

Arts and culture:

Learn the essentials for repotting and plant care with Jungle & Loom in the Bridge District neighborhood (Tues, free, Anacostia).

Discover some of DC’s most bizarre sites with local author JoAnn Hill at the library (Tues, free, Northwest DC).

Discover art from 20 Black comic book illustrators at Phillips@THEARC (Wed through July 24, free, Anacostia).

Attend an artist talk with artist and designer Rina Alfonso at the Embassy of Japan (Wed, free, Downtown).

Local author Chad Sanders unpacks race, money, and art within African American culture in his book How to Sell Out (Thurs, free, MLK Library).

Create an heirloom quilt at the NMAAHC (Thurs-Fri, $50, free, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture).

Exercise and practice your poetry on a hike through Rock Creek Park (Sat, $20, Rock Creek Park).

Shop art from local makers at DC’s 8th annual Norooz Market (Sat, free, Brookland).

Community and heritage:

City Cast podcast founder David Plotz discusses the importance of local news podcasting at the library (Tues, free, Cleveland Park).

Network and join a conversation with women of color trailblazers in DC business (Thurs, $20 donation, Dupont).

Wear white to this Holi celebration at Union Market. There will be traditional color throwing, food, drinks, and more Festival of Colors commemorations (Fri, free, Union Market).

This guided tour of Tudor Place introduces guests to the history of women who lived there, and who impacted the Georgetown neighborhood (Sun, $10, Georgetown).

Theater and shows:

Tragi-comedy Your Name Means Dream examines the future of AI at Theater J (Wed through April 6, Dupont Circle).

Bloomberg podcasters have a live taping of the economics show Odd Lots (Wed, $55, Eastern Market).

Comedian and podcaster Caleb Hearon quips about the current state of standup with special guests at his So True Live Tour (Thurs, $47+, Warner Theatre).

Testosterone—an adults-only play—is inspired by a Grimm Brothers tale (Sat through April 6, $54, H Street Corridor).

Capital Comedy Festival returns to DAR Constitution Hall featuring top comics Lavell Crawford, Arnez J, Joe Clair, and Special K (Sat, $89+, Downtown).

Music and concerts:

DC singer Jane O’Neill is in concert at The Pocket with Liv Greene and Elise Leavy (Mon, $15+, Union Market).

Rock out to hardcore punk with Bootcamp at Rhizome DC (Wed, $12+, Takoma).

Have a harmonic evening with Austrian women composers at the Embassy of Austria (Thurs, free, Van Ness).

Rap queen GloRilla brings her high-energy rhymes to the Anthem (Fri, $65+, Wharf).

It’s a ’00s dance party at 9:30 Club this weekend (Fri, $22, Shaw).

Calling all millennials: The Millennium Tour arrives at EagleBank Arena this weekend featuring top R&B and hip-hop hitmakers from the ’00s such as Trey Songz, Omarion, and Bow Wow (Sat, $69+, Fairfax).

Bites and beverages:

There’s pizza and live jazz at Lucy Bar. Diners can see live jazz performances twice a week (every Wed-Thurs, free entry, Cardozo).

Sip tastes of woman-owned Koval whiskey at The Next Whisky Bar at The Watergate Hotel for International Women’s Month (Wed, $10, Northwest DC).

Savor an *eight-course tasting menu curated by Chef Amy Brandwein at Centrolina during Regarding Her’s Women’s History Month Festival (every Fri, $175, Downtown).

Things to do with kids:

Local high school students star in Signature in the Schools: Failureland! (Mon, $10, Arlington).

Take your kids to the museum to celebrate the Persian New Year. Youngsters can join storytime and dance to child-friendly performances (Sun, free with rsvp, Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art).

