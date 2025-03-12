Doechii Will Headline WorldPride’s Closing Concert

If you’ve been watching Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii’s Tiny Desk Concert on repeat, you’ll have a chance to see the “Swamp Princess” perform for free at WorldPride DC 2025. The Best Rap Album winner is headlining the festival’s closing concert on Sunday, June 8 at Capitol Concert Stage.

Organized by nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance, WorldPride DC will run from Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, June 8. Doechii’s performance is part of a two-day street festival with free concerts on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8. The festival is taking place on Pennsylvania Avenue between 9th and 3rd Streets, featuring different stalls and stages.

In addition to Doechii, “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo is also headlining the weekend. According to WorldPride’s website, more announcements are on the way.