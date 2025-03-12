9 Great Pubs for a Full Irish Breakfast Around DC

About Brunch Around DC All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. More from Brunch Around DC



This post was updated in March 2025.

An Irish breakfast is more than a morning meal. The fry-up typically involves eggs, grilled tomato, and baked beans—and it differs from its English cousin with a variety of breakfast meats like rashers (Irish bacon) or black and white puddings (sausages), plus Irish soda bread. So yes, it’s hearty enough to eat any time of day.

Here are nine pubs where you can get a proper brekkie around St. Patrick’s Day—or any day.

112 King St., Alexandria

This Alexandria pub boasts an entire menu section dedicated to “auld favorites,” including a full Irish breakfast ($21.95) with sausage, bacon, and puddings, as well as eggs, sautéed mushrooms, breakfast potatoes, baked beans, and toast.

4 F St., NW

This family-owned Capitol Hill institution has served politicians and Irish expats for over 40 years. The “full country breakfast” ($21), served daily, isn’t for the faint of stomach. It’s got two eggs, three types of breakfast meats (rashers and puddings), beans, potatoes, grilled cheesy tomatoes, and fresh-baked soda bread. Visit on St. Patrick’s Day for a hearty morning feast.

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

If you order the traditional Irish breakfast ($21) from this pub/sports bar—it’s available at brunch Thursdays through Sundays—you’ll get two of everything, including eggs, bangers, rashers, and puddings. The plate also comes with potatoes, tomatoes with melted Swiss cheese, Irish beans, and white toast.

500 H St., NW

Coming in at the least expensive on this list is the traditional Irish breakfast ($18) from this restaurant housed in Gallery Place’s Fairfield Inn & Suites. The plate comes with the works, including two eggs your way, sausage, rashers, baked beans, fries, and toasts. The pub will also be open for breakfast on St. Patrick’s Day.

6119 Tulane Ave., Glen Echo

The atmospheric inn is a great place to fuel up (or wind down), especially if you’re hitting nearby hiking trails or the C&O Canal. A traditional Irish breakfast with all the accoutrements ($20) is served at weekend brunch, with seating in the wood-paneled bar, dining rooms, or patio.

760 Walker Rd., Great Falls

At this Irish-American pub in Great Falls, a traditional Irish breakfast ($19) is on the menu at brunchtime. You can expect any-style eggs, pork sausage, bacon, puddings, potatoes, sautéed mushrooms, a broiled tomato, and beans. On St. Patrick’s day, a $10 cover will get you entry, plus live entertainment and festive food specials.

2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington; 749 Wharf St., SW; 659 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Flint Hill

Owner and Tipperary native Mark Kirwan is behind these authentically Irish gastropubs—Samuel Beckett’s is in Shirlington; Kirwan’s is on Southwest DC’s Wharf; and Dark Horse is in Flint Hill—which serve a full Irish at weekend brunch (and at Beckett’s, weekday lunch). In addition to the usual suspects—eggs, rashers, puddings, beans—Beckett’s plate ($20) comes with a potato cake and homemade brown bread, Kirwan’s version ($19) adds sautéed mushrooms and toast, and Dark Horse’s ($20) spread comes with home fries and Kerrygold butter.

