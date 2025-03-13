14 Restaurants Offering Pi Day Specials Around DC

Math lovers everywhere know that a very important holiday is approaching: Pi Day, on Friday, March 14. Here are a few specials around town:

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This homegrown pizza chain is offering all its knots—including garlic, hot, vegan, cinnamon, and cherry-Nutella—for $3.14.

1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This Georgetown dining room will host pie-eating contests for kids, teens, and adults. Dine-in and takeout pizza and dessert pies are 10 percent off.

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE; 4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda (AP Pizza Shop)

All-Purpose’s three locations—pizzerias in Shaw and Navy Yard, and a snug spinoff in Bethesda—will offer Pi Day specials. Head to Shaw or Navy Yard for $3.14 drafts of the restaurant’s pilsner collaboration with DC Brau (with any food purchase), or to Bethesda for free triple-chocolate-chip cookies with the purchase of two pizzas.

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring; 12830 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

These Silver Spring sibling spots are covering both sweet and savory bases on Pi Day. All Set will throw in a free red-velvet whoopie pie with the purchase of a lunch special, while Money Muscle BBQ and Fryer’s Roadside will sling $3.14 slices of barbecue pizza (featuring toppings like Carolina pork, Texas brisket, Buffalo chicken, and pepperoni).

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

This ferment-loving bakery is (mostly) going the sweet route for Pi Day, offering sour cherry ($42), key lime ($40), and chocolate/marshmallow ($45) pies, as well as two different types of quiches ($38-$44), for pre-order. If you’re one of the first 10 guests in line to correctly recite the first 10 digits of pi, you’ll get a free slice.

8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

In honor of mathematician Archimedes, this Chevy Chase newcomer from the Nina May team will serve up three different Greek- and Sicilian-inspired specials: spanakopita ($21), tomato pie ($20), or a combo of both—plus an order of duck wings—for $50.

100 King St., Alexandria

If you buy one pizza from this Old Town Italian restaurant on Pi Day, you’ll get the second one for $3.14. Choose between combos like mushroom and black truffle-buttermilk crema; grilled chicken and artichoke; and classic tomato and basil.

Multiple locations across DC, Maryland, and Virginia

On Pi Day, all locations of this Fairfax-born chainwill offer a large cheese pizza for $3.14 with orders of $25 or more.

909 New Jersey Ave., SE

While a personal-sized pie from this Detroit-style pizza shop can usually run you $7 to $10, all of them will be listed for $3.14 on Friday. There are plenty of varieties to choose from, including mumbo-sauced chicken, meatballs with basil cream, and the ever-controversial Hawaiian pie with rehydrated-ginger pineapple.

2221 14th St., NW

Just want the classics? Head to this 14th Street corridor pizzeria to get slices of cheese or pepperoni for $3.14 each.

Multiple locations across DC and Virginia

Use code PIDAY2025 when ordering from this New-York-style pizza chain, and get jumbo cheese and pepperoni slices for $3.14 each.