14 Restaurants Offering Pi Day Specials Around DC

Here's where to get a slice of the action on Friday, March 14.

All-Purpose Pizzeria. Photograph courtesy of Pies and pilsners from All Purpose. Photograph Courtesy of Molly Hippolitus..

Math lovers everywhere know that a very important holiday is approaching: Pi Day, on Friday, March 14. Here are a few specials around town:

&pizza

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

This homegrown pizza chain is offering all its knots—including garlic, hot, vegan, cinnamon, and cherry-Nutella—for $3.14.

1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Ave., NW 

This Georgetown dining room will host pie-eating contests for kids, teens, and adults. Dine-in and takeout pizza and dessert pies are 10 percent off.

All-Purpose and AP Pizza Shop

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE; 4747 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda (AP Pizza Shop)

Pies and pilsners from All-Purpose. Photograph Courtesy of Molly Hippolitus.

All-Purpose’s three locations—pizzerias in Shaw and Navy Yard, and a snug spinoff in Bethesda—will offer Pi Day specials. Head to Shaw or Navy Yard for $3.14 drafts of the restaurant’s pilsner collaboration with DC Brau (with any food purchase), or to Bethesda for free triple-chocolate-chip cookies with the purchase of two pizzas.

All Set, Money Muscle BBQ, and Fryer’s Roadside

8630 Fenton St., Silver Spring; 12830 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring

These Silver Spring sibling spots are covering both sweet and savory bases on Pi Day. All Set will throw in a free red-velvet whoopie pie with the purchase of a lunch special, while Money Muscle BBQ and Fryer’s Roadside will sling $3.14 slices of barbecue pizza (featuring toppings like Carolina pork, Texas brisket, Buffalo chicken, and pepperoni).

Ellē

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

This ferment-loving bakery is (mostly) going the sweet route for Pi Day, offering sour cherry ($42), key lime ($40), and chocolate/marshmallow ($45) pies, as well as two different types of quiches ($38-$44), for pre-order. If you’re one of the first 10 guests in line to correctly recite the first 10 digits of pi, you’ll get a free slice.

Elena James

8551 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

A spread, including pizza, from Elena James. Photograph by Deb Lindsey.

In honor of mathematician Archimedes, this Chevy Chase newcomer from the Nina May team will serve up three different Greek- and Sicilian-inspired specials: spanakopita ($21), tomato pie ($20), or a combo of both—plus an order of duck wings—for $50.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St., Alexandria

The Mediterranean and Margherita pies from Mia’s. Photograph courtesy of Kathleen Lam.

If you buy one pizza from this Old Town Italian restaurant on Pi Day, you’ll get the second one for $3.14. Choose between combos like mushroom and black truffle-buttermilk crema; grilled chicken and artichoke; and classic tomato and basil.

Paisano’s

Multiple locations across DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The extra-large cheese pizza from Paisano’s. Photograph by Daniel Szabolcs.

On Pi Day, all locations of this Fairfax-born chainwill offer a large cheese pizza for $3.14 with orders of $25 or more.

Side Door Pizza

909 New Jersey Ave., SE

Handheld pizzas from Side Door. Photograph Courtesy of Handheld pizzas from Side Door. Photograph Courtesy of Sam Sanchez.

While a personal-sized pie from this Detroit-style pizza shop can usually run you $7 to $10, all of them will be listed for $3.14 on Friday. There are plenty of varieties to choose from, including mumbo-sauced chicken, meatballs with basil cream, and the ever-controversial Hawaiian pie with rehydrated-ginger pineapple.

Slice & Pie

2221 14th St., NW

Just want the classics? Head to this 14th Street corridor pizzeria to get slices of cheese or pepperoni for $3.14 each.

Wiseguy Pizza

Multiple locations across DC and Virginia

New-York-style cheese pizza at Wiseguy. Photograph Courtesy of Eden Jurick.

Use code PIDAY2025 when ordering from this New-York-style pizza chain, and get jumbo cheese and pepperoni slices for $3.14 each.

