15 Spots for Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea Around DC

Cherry blossom season is arguably the most beautiful time to be in Washington, DC—even though peak bloom is fleeting, and can last just a few days. Still, each spring, the city goes all out. One way to celebrate the short-lived blooms is to indulge in a long afternoon tea. This time of year, many hotels, along with restaurants, historic homes, and other spots (even a bus!) put on elaborate themed afternoon teas, with cherry-blossom-inspired menus, specialty tea blends, and lots of pink and white decor. (And, yes, some menus mix in cherries instead of cherry blossoms, a bone of contention for purists.)

Here are 15 places to find cherry blossom afternoon tea around DC.

Waldorf Astoria

Downtown DC

It doesn’t get grander than afternoon tea at the Waldorf Astoria. The ritual is served in the hotel’s soaring atrium, which during cherry blossom season is all decked out in pink petal decor and a nearly 20-foot-tall replica of a cherry tree. Expect plenty of cherry flavors in the tea service, including cherry chipotle shrimp cocktail, cherry ricotta toast, and chocolate cherry financiers. Served Thursdays through Sundays through the end of May, the Waldorf Astoria’s tea is $120, or more with a cocktail or champagne. Those looking for an extra-special experience can book a tea service directly underneath the atrium’s cherry tree. That tea—$200—includes a bottle of champagne.



Santé

Pentagon City

Santé, the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, is celebrating the flowering season with an afternoon tea for both children and adults. Adults can look forward to cherry-blossom-inspired tea sandwiches, scones, pastries, and loose-leaf teas, as well as a glass of sparkling wine. For the kiddos, there will be kid-sized nibbles, a choice of hot chocolate or tea, as well as a keepsake teddy bear to take home. The tea will be served Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March 14 to April 13 and is $88 for adults and $55 for children 12 and under.

Willard Intercontinental

Penn Quarter

Perhaps nowhere in the DMV is more synonymous with afternoon tea than the Willard. Legend has it that the hotel was the birthplace of the term lobbying and was the first place outside of Kentucky that the mint julep cocktail was served. Today it’s famous for its Peacock Alley, which underwent a major renovation in the spring of 2023 that ushered in new changes like peacock-feather-inspired wallpaper but also kept the historic 1901 terracotta floors. Tea here – $90 for adults and $65 for children three to 12 – is served to the backdrop of a live harpist and will be offered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March 20 through the end of April.

Fairmont Hotel

West End

What’s better than an afternoon tea service during cherry blossom season? Afternoon tea overlooking blooming cherry trees. The Fairmont hosts their tea in their loggia overlooking their spacious outdoor courtyard adorned with cherry trees. Toast the spring blooms with a flute of Rosé Chandon (cherry blossom-themed cocktails will also be available) and enjoy a pink themed menu with sweet treats like Bing cherry pavé and toasted almond dacquoise; savory sandwiches like a prawn, edamame, and yuzu aioli croissant; scones with Devonshire cream and strawberry jam; and, of course, plenty of tea. With its Canadian and British sensibilities, perhaps nowhere does a more “proper tea” than the Fairmont. This year the hotel will serve theirs on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from March 21 to April 13. Tea is $100 for adults (including a glass of champagne) and $65 for children aged 5 to 12. The children’s tea includes a glass of sparkling cider.

Salamander DC

South of the National Mall

The newly renovated Salamander DC has been making waves for its buzzy restaurant, Dōgon, but there’s another reason to come by the property – their cherry blossom afternoon tea. Served in their beautiful, light-filled lobby lounge, the Salamander’s tea includes an inventive, Asian-inspired tea menu including duck confit moo shu tarts, lychee jelly cream puffs, chicken bánh mìs, and cherry blossom and yuzu mousse, accompanied by tea and a glass of sparkling wine. Tea will be served March 14 through April 13, Wednesday through Sunday, and is $135 a person.

Blue Duck Tavern

West End

The Park Hyatt’s Blue Duck Tavern has become known for its Tea Cellar, which allows guests to sample some of the most unique single-origin teas from all over the world. During cherry blossom season, guests will be treated to the cellar’s rare offerings alongside a three-tiered tea tray with a weekly rotating menu of delicate bites like smoked salmon eclairs, pink beet tarts, and cherry blossom roll cakes. Blue Duck Tavern’s cherry blossom tea will be served on Saturday and Sunday from March 22 through April 13 and is $90 a person, $110 with a flute of champagne, and $6 for children between six to 12.



The Hay-Adams

Downtown DC

Head to the storied Hay-Adams, just steps from the White House, for a cherry blossom afternoon tea in the hotel’s Lafayette Dining Room. Served on just four dates – March 23, March 30, April 6, and April 13 – the tea will have subtle references to the blooming flowers in its scones and Viennese-style pastries. In addition to the tea, which is $100 a person and $50 for children aged four through 12, the Hay-Adams is also offering cherry blossomed-themed lunches and dinners.

The St. Regis

Downtown DC

The St. Regis has become a springtime favorite for its elegant cherry blossom tea served in its festive lobby. Treats are served elegantly hanging from the branches of a miniature cherry tree, which is presented at the table alongside a selection of Dammann Frères tea, including a cherry blossom blend made specifically for the hotel. Served Wednesday through Sunday from March 5 to May 18, the St. Regis cherry blossom tea is priced at $119 a person. You could also opt for an evening cherry blossom cocktail at their bar.



Marjorie Merriweather Post’s home is one of the loveliest places to visit in the spring, thanks to the estate’s extensive grounds and gardens. While you’re there, you could make time for a cherry blossom afternoon tea. Served in the Merriweather Café for groups of four or more, the tea has a menu reminiscent of Hillwood’s mid-century history, so you can look forward to classics like coronation chicken tea sandwiches and black forest cake. The tea will be offered Thursday through Sunday March 28 through April 19, and, at $50 a person, is one of the most affordable in the area.



Pendry

The Wharf

It’s a boozy affair at the Pendry’s cherry blossom afternoon tea. Served in the hotel’s sleek bar, this tea is centered around three tea-based cocktails including the showstopper “Hibiscus Hana,” with black tea, vodka, St. Germain, gin, and citrus concoction. The libations are accompanied by both savory bites like duck prosciutto and asparagus and sweet confections such as blueberry, lime, and elderflower bonbons. Served March 1 through April 30, this spirited tea is $80 a person. Or, consider the Cherry Blossom Sip & Paint experience, held at their rooftop bar, Moonraker, overlooking the idyllic stretch of cherry trees at Hains Point.

CUT

Georgetown

The Rosewood Hotel is introducing afternoon tea this year for the first time. Served at CUT, their on-site Wolfgang Puck restaurant which during the evening revolves around prime cuts of steak, the cherry blossom tea focuses on delicacies like smoked trout tartines, truffled egg salad sandwiches, mini lobster rolls, madeleines, lemon zest scones, and cherry blossom vacherins. Tea will be served each Saturday and Sunday, March 15 to April 13, for $85, or more with a glass of champagne or a cocktail.



Quadrant

West End

The Ritz-Carlton Washington DC’s bar and lounge will offer ten teas on its cherry blossom tea menu. The newest addition, “Fleur de Geisha,” is a green tea infused with cherry blossom floral essence. Quadrant will be decked out in cherry blossom decor and guests will be treated to French pastries with Sakura-inspired flavors – think miso and Manchego mille-feuille, Takoyaki-inspired beignets, and salmon and yuzu cream cheese sandwiches. Served on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 21 through April 6, Quadrant’s tea is $88 a person.



Mount Vernon Inn

Mount Vernon

This tea, at the restaurant on-site at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, is nearly sold out, but should you be able to snag a booking, the experience—which is $70 a person—looks like it will be delightful. Served in the historic setting of the Mount Vernon Inn, expect traditional tea sandwiches and scones with a few sweet treats.

Four Seasons

Georgetown



If you love the Four Seasons holiday “Teddy Bear Tea,” you will want to book a table for their Cherry Blossom Tea. Served with a welcome Roku Gin punch cocktail, the Four Seasons tea is elegant and indulgent, with a menu that ranges from Wagyu beef, bluefin tuna, and foie gras terrine, to matcha cheesecake, strawberry tart, and citrus scones with yuzu curd and clotted cream. Tea-inspired cocktails will also be available à la carte. The experience is $105 for adults (more with a cocktail) and $65 for children 12 and under.



Tea Around Town

Around DC

Riding around town in a sightseeing bus might not usually be your cup of tea, but when that bus includes literal cups of tea, scones, pastries, and savory little sandwiches, you might be persuaded. This unique experience transforms a double-decker sightseeing bus into a mobile tea party. Tea is served in tumblers, rather than dainty cups, to guard against any bumps in the road.